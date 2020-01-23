Which Debenhams stores are closing? Full list of 22 shops to shut

Debenhams is closing 22 stores across the country. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Debenhams will close 22 stores this month, but which shops are closing?

Last year, Debenhams announced it was closing 22 stores across the UK after the company entered administration.

And as we head into 2020, 19 of those stores will shut their doors for good this month between 11 and 25 January, affecting 1,200 employees.

Here is the full list of Debenhams stores shutting:

Altrincham

Ashford

Birmingham Fort

Canterbury

Chatham

Eastbourne

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Kirkcaldy

Orpington

Slough

Southport

Southsea

Staines

Stockton

Walton

Wandsworth

Welwyn Garden City

Wimbledon

Witney

Wolverhampton

Debenhams is shutting 50 of its stores over a three year period. Picture: PA Images

The struggling department store announced a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in April 2019.

This saw a plan put in place whereby around 50 of its worst-performing stores are set to shut in total over three years, leaving 110 shops still trading.

Read More: The little-known Amazon outlet page where shoppers can get up to 79% discounts

After the above stores have shut, a further 28 shops will stop trading next year but the details of the locations haven’t been released yet.

Debenhams chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said in a statement: "We are working hard to implement the transformation of Debenhams.

Read More: Tan expert reveals how to achieve perfect streak-free glow for under £10 in viral thread

"Despite a challenging retail environment, thanks to our colleagues' hard work and our investor group's commitment we are progressing with our turnaround."

A growing number of retailers are struggling to keep up with online sales over recent years.

HMV announced three of its stores will close at the end of January in Bury St Edmunds, Fopp Glasgow on Byres Road and HMV Nuneaton.

The company said it was also relocating in Lincoln and Plymouth, with new stores opening in both cities at the start of February.

A HMV spokesman said: "There are currently 10 stores where negotiations with landlords are ongoing and we are hopeful of securing new deals.

"The closures are no reflection on our superb staff and where we are not able to come to a new agreement or relocate staff within the business elsewhere, unfortunately this does mean some of our staff will lose their jobs."