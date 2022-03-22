Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy
22 March 2022, 17:24
Disneyland Paris is celebrating 30 years of magic with some very exciting additions to the park, including 'Dream and Shine Brighter!' and 'Gardens of Wonder'.
This year, it has been 30 years since Disneyland Paris opened its doors to their first visitors.
Now, three decades on and more than 375 million visitors later, the park have launched their 30th anniversary celebrations with new entertainment, limited-edition merchandise and even more magic.
Disneyland's line-up of exciting new elements range from the Dream and Shine Brighter! daytime show, the Disney D-Light nighttime experience as well as the Gardens of Wonder.
Dream and Shine Brighter! Daytime Show
As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, Disneyland Paris have added a new daytime show, Dream and Shine Brighter, which takes place serval times a day on Central Plaza in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle.
The show stars more than 30 dancers and Disney Characters and includes two new songs as well as a mash-up of 20 of your favourite Disney hits.
As well, the Sleeping Beauty castle has recently undergone a massive 12 month refurbishment, which means it looks more beautiful than ever for the special show.
The Dream and Shine Brighter! daytime show will run from now until October 2022 when it will take a short break until January 2023 when it will return.
Disney D-Light Nighttime Experience
Also part of the 30th anniversary celebrations is the Disney D-Light addition to the already hugely popular Disney Illuminations.
For a limited time, the Disney Illuminations show will be accompanied with an illuminated drone show which will display the figure '30' in the sky above the castle.
At the same time, the 30th anniversary theme song, Un Monde Qui S’Illumine, will play.
It it currently unknown how long the Disney D-Light will accompany the Disney Illuminations for, but shows have started already.
Gardens of Wonder
A number of art installations have also arrived at Disneyland Paris to mark the huge milestone.
Named the Gardens of Wonder, there are now 30 kinetic sculptures surrounding the area in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.
Designed by the resort’s landscaping and entertainment teams, the statues offer a more modern and artistic depiction of your favourite Disney Characters, including but not limited to Stitch, Maleficent, Jafar, Cinderella and the Cheshire Cat.
30th Anniversary Merchandise
With 63 themed boutiques, Disneyland Paris is never short of shopping experiences for its guests.
To mark the 30th anniversary, the park will be debuting 350 new exclusive items.
Included in the limited-edition 30th anniversary merchandise is the 'Mickey Head' Soap Dispenser, the Mickey Hat with Lights and a Collectors Mug with a '30' shaped handle.
Reopening of Walt Disney's An American Restaurant & new 30th treats
On top of everything else, Disneyland is also marking the huge event with 30th themed sweet and savoury treats as well as the reopening of the Walt Disney restaurant, An American Restaurant, from April 12.
The new 30th anniversary treats have been months in the making, with the resort chefs working hard to develop and master them.
An American Restaurant is located on Main Street and will be reopened in a matter of weeks, representing a "backdrop of Walt Disney's finest moments".
The restaurant will have six themed rooms to honour the six land of Disneyland, and will feature a brand new menu inspired by the cities of Chicago, Illinois and Marceline, Missouri – where Walt Disney was born and lived as a child.
