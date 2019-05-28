Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

28 May 2019

Driving in flip flops could cause some serious issues
Driving in flip flops could cause some serious issues. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Comfy? Yes. Suitable for driving? No way.

It’s almost that time of year again when we can dig out our summer clothes, ditch the coats and finally make the most of our flip flops.

And while flip flops are easy to wear and comfy in the summer, people are encouraged to ditch them when driving.

It’s very easy to slip the shoes on quickly if you’re heading to drop something off quickly or pick someone up, but this simple decision of footwear could land you with a huge fine.

While it is not illegal to wear flip flops driving, the official DLVA website explains that before driving you should ensure “clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner”.

READ MORE: Women jumps out of her moving van after seeing a spider in the vehicle

If you are pulled over for careless driving while wearing flip flops, you could be given a £100 as well as three points added to your license
If you are pulled over for careless driving while wearing flip flops, you could be given a £100 as well as three points added to your license. Picture: Getty

Because flip flops can easily slip off and get stuck under the car’s peddles, they have the potential to cause a fatal accident.

If you are pulled over for careless driving while wearing flip flops, you could be given a £100 as well as three points added to your license.

Car insurance company Ingenie recently revealed just how many people were confused over the rules around driving in flip flops.

In a poll they published on their Twitter age asking “Is it illegal to drive in flip flops?”, there was a huge variety in responses.

30 per cent of the 236 people who voted thought it was illegal, while 50 per cent thought it was not.

15 per cent of people were not sure, while five per cent admitted they do not know, but have done it anyway.

Chief executive at Ingenie, Selim Cavanagh, said of the results: “It’s promising that almost a third of drivers assume driving in flip flops is illegal, because it’s really dangerous.

"They slip off, slide under the pedals, get caught between your feet and the pedals and if your feet are wet, they’ll affect your ability to brake if you need to.”

He added: “Aside from the actual rules though, driving in flip flops can create a dangerous driving environment, and put you, your passengers, and other road users at risk."

