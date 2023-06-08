Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress. Picture: Ellie Gonsalves/Instagram

By Alice Dear

An Australian influencer has hit back at trolls who criticised her wedding dress choice.

Ellie Gonsalves, an Australian model and influencer, has shut down people who complained her wedding dress was too revealing.

The blonde beauty actually wore a total of three wedding gowns during the marital celebrations with husband Ross Scutts; one for the private ceremony, another for the reception and a party dress.

It was the model's party dress that caused backlash, with some people commenting that it was too revealing and "not appropriate" for a wedding.

The Oglia-Loro Couture gown is a strapless mini-dress with lace detail and tulle strips.

Ellie Gonsalves wore a lace and tulle dress for her wedding party. Picture: Instagram/Ellie Gonsalves

After posting pictures of herself wearing the party dress, people started to critique the bride's choice of outfit, with one calling it "lingerie" and "not a dress".

Another unimpressed person wrote: "Why would you put it out there for all to see, not appropriate!"

Ellie has since hit back at the trolls, sharing a video of her dancing at her wedding party in the dress, captioning it with: "My response to people getting mad all over the world about my ‘naked wedding dress’ 😂 I’m a firework darl, get over it."

Ellie Gonsalves hit back at trolls that criticised her wedding party dress. Picture: Ellie Gonsalves/Instagram

Some people told Ellie Gonsalves that the dress was too revealing. Picture: Ellie Gonsalves/Instagram

While there were some negative comments, many people were quick to defend Ellie, noting how beautiful she looked for the day.

One person commented: "Icon, your wedding, your day, your choice", while another wrote: "Why are ppl so triggered by a confident, secure woman?? What is she doing to y’all?"

Read more: