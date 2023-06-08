Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

8 June 2023, 10:58

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress
Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress. Picture: Ellie Gonsalves/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

An Australian influencer has hit back at trolls who criticised her wedding dress choice.

Ellie Gonsalves, an Australian model and influencer, has shut down people who complained her wedding dress was too revealing.

The blonde beauty actually wore a total of three wedding gowns during the marital celebrations with husband Ross Scutts; one for the private ceremony, another for the reception and a party dress.

It was the model's party dress that caused backlash, with some people commenting that it was too revealing and "not appropriate" for a wedding.

The Oglia-Loro Couture gown is a strapless mini-dress with lace detail and tulle strips.

Ellie Gonsalves wore a lace and tulle dress for her wedding party
Ellie Gonsalves wore a lace and tulle dress for her wedding party. Picture: Instagram/Ellie Gonsalves

After posting pictures of herself wearing the party dress, people started to critique the bride's choice of outfit, with one calling it "lingerie" and "not a dress".

Another unimpressed person wrote: "Why would you put it out there for all to see, not appropriate!"

Ellie has since hit back at the trolls, sharing a video of her dancing at her wedding party in the dress, captioning it with: "My response to people getting mad all over the world about my ‘naked wedding dress’ 😂 I’m a firework darl, get over it."

Ellie Gonsalves hit back at trolls that criticised her wedding party dress
Ellie Gonsalves hit back at trolls that criticised her wedding party dress. Picture: Ellie Gonsalves/Instagram
Some people told Ellie Gonsalves that the dress was too revealing
Some people told Ellie Gonsalves that the dress was too revealing. Picture: Ellie Gonsalves/Instagram

While there were some negative comments, many people were quick to defend Ellie, noting how beautiful she looked for the day.

One person commented: "Icon, your wedding, your day, your choice", while another wrote: "Why are ppl so triggered by a confident, secure woman?? What is she doing to y’all?"

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Check out these Pride podcasts on Global Player

Pride 2023: 7 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

A man has revealed he peels his bananas before weighing them in the supermarket

Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Mercy Delta

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Mercy Delta

Celebrities

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

Trending on Heart

This Morning fans are shocked by Craig Doyle's age

This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

Showbiz

Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims

Amanda Holden calls for accountability as she denies Holly Willoughby 'feud'

Showbiz

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment

Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment

Showbiz

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Showbiz

Some of the Love Island stars have famous connections

The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Zachariah Noble has joined the Love Island cast

Who is Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble? Age, basketball career and celebrity friends

TV & Movies

Mark Wright has opened up about his dad collapsing

Mark Wright opens up about ‘scariest moment of his life' when dad collapsed while filming

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae wore a white dress to her friend's wedding

Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after wearing white dress to friend’s wedding

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her orange asymmetric skirt from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan dating? Everything we know about the Loose Women star's new boyfriend

Showbiz

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Study finds roasting your partner makes for a healthy relationship

Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops

Is it illegal to wear flip flops while driving in the UK?

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Showbiz

Jessie J has revealed the father of her newborn child

Who is the father of Jessie J's baby? Everything you need to know about her boyfriend...

Showbiz