Flying the English flag on your car could lead to a £2,500 fine

9 July 2024, 11:49

Supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags could be expensive
Supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags could be expensive. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

You may be supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags and emblems for the Euros, but those very things could get you an expensive fine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With England heading to the semifinals of the Euros 2024, the Saint George's Cross has been flying high across the nation in support of the Three Lions.

While some fans show their support via clothing and hats, some footie admirers have decked their vehicles out in striking accessories- mainly flags.

If you plan to or already have a flag pitched on the back of your car, then just be careful because it could lead to a little bit of trouble.

If your show of support hasn’t been properly secured to your vehicle, it can be considered obstruction and will lead to some pretty hefty fines.

England heads to the semifinals for the Euros 2024
England heads to the semifinals for the Euros 2024. Picture: Getty

Officers are within their rights to penalise drivers with an on-the-spot £300 fine for an “unsecured load,” but things can get a whole lot worse in court where penalties can reach as high as £2,500.

Just to clarify, driving with a flag is not illegal, but if the flag dislodges, malfunctions, breaks or results in injury or damage of any kind, you can get into trouble.

Just because it isn’t illegal, doesn’t mean you can go crazy with your decorations either.

No matter how much you need the world to know you’re a die-hard fan, government guidance has stated that flags any larger than an A4 sheet of paper have “more potential for problems,’ according to the West Yorkshire Police.

Any flags displayed must be smaller than an A4 piece of paper
Any flags displayed must be smaller than an A4 piece of paper. Picture: Getty

If you’re interested in decorating your number plates, maybe think again. There are very specific requirements for registration plates and not abiding by them can lead to fines that go up to £1,000.

The police often use ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) to identify cars across the country and even the slightest bit of decoration that covers up your plates or conceals them will get you in trouble.

So to summarise, hoist those flags and put up those decals to support your team, just make sure they never obstruct the driver's view, they’re not wider than your car, they’re secure and won’t cause danger to other drivers and they’re not larger than an A4 piece of paper.

And if you want to decorate your number plates make sure nothing interferes with the ability to read what's on your plates.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Money Saving Expert has revealed the importance of wills

Martin Lewis sends warning to ‘unmarried’ couples who live together

Some Cineworld locations will be closing

Cineworld reportedly looking to close quarter of its UK cinemas

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on Inheritance Taxes

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on inheritance taxes

Trending on Heart

Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film came out

Gladiator 2 trailer, release date, plot and full cast revealed

TV & Movies

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic fact file - Age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz fact file - Tennis star's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and tattoos explained

Showbiz

Love Island's Uma Jammeh is set to walk from the villa in Tuesday night's episode

Has Uma left Love Island? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish girlfriend Rebecca Attwood's age, job, Instagram, how they met and sweet pregnancy news revealed

Celebrities

Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in 2024

Joanna Page reveals she still hasn't seen a script for the Gavin and Stacey finale

Showbiz

Olivia Attwood and Danny Dyer are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up revealed

Showbiz

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up on the anniversary of their son's passing

Sue Radford pays emotional tribute to son Alfie on 10th anniversary of his stillbirth

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? The MAFS Australia star snaps back

Married at First Sight

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 continue

Showbiz

Lando Norris will be racing this weekend

Lando Norris girlfriend, net worth, nationality, height, and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Oscar Piastri has broken records at his young age

Who is F1 driver Oscar Piastri? Age, height, net worth, girlfriend and ethnicity revealed

Showbiz