How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

12 February 2024, 16:58

Can you wear UGG boots driving?
Can you wear UGG boots driving?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

UGGs maybe comfy, easy to slip on and off and the only acceptable 'outside slipper,' but did you know driving in them could get you in serious trouble?

UGGs are having yet another resurgence, with the latest models becoming the 'it' shoes for running errands, shopping and now even office attire - but experts are warning that they should not become your driving shoes as well.

In fact, jumping in the car and driving while wearing UGGs could result in a fine of up to £5,000 and points on your license.

So, why are UGGs so dangerous for driving? Well, UGGs could be considered unacceptable for driving as the lack of security could prevent you from using the car pedals correctly.

According to the Highway Code, drivers should drive while wearing "footwear and clothing which does not prevent you from using the controls in the correct manner."

UGG boots can be considered inappropriate for driving as they are not securely fitted to the foot
UGG boots can be considered inappropriate for driving as they are not securely fitted to the foot.

According to the National Vehicle Contracts, shoes that are not fitted or fastened to your feet (like UGG boots) can cause dangerous situations when you're controlling a car.

While it is not illegal to wear these kinds of shoes while driving, police can impose a fine if they decide the footwear being worn by the driver is inappropriate.

This fine can also come with up to nine points on a license, which is just three points off the limit before your driving license is taken off you.

Of course, this sort of penalty would usually only be put in place by police if they found your footwear to be the cause of an accident or dangerous driving.

If your UGGs were to cause you to drive dangerously, you could be looking at a staggering fine of up to £5,000
If your UGGs were to cause you to drive dangerously, you could be looking at a staggering fine of up to £5,000.

Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts Keith Hawes, said: "Anyone who is driving has the responsibility to operate their car and pedals correctly. So even with the cold weather, it may seem easy to wear warm, slip-on shoes, however this can have a large impact on your ability to drive and safely operate your car."

Hawes continues: “Drivers could consider having an extra pair of shoes in their car, but they should make sure they are not too wide or too thick to avoid pressing two pedals at once."

“Ultimately, an extra pair of shoes will mean drivers can avoid fines and prioritise safety on the roads by ensuring they have the correct footwear for their vehicle.”

