Chunky dad sandals are the newest fashion trend taking over the high street

21 May 2019, 11:57

Dad sandals are the hottest new must-have
Dad sandals are the hottest new must-have. Picture: ASOS/Free People
Mared Parry

Mared Parry

Put away your chunky platform trainers, there's a new ugly shoe in style for the summer.

Chunky platform trainers, or 'stompers' as some would know them have come flying back from the 90s, onto the high street and into our wardrobes.

But as the weather is getting warmer and big trainers are getting a bit much for our summer outfits, what do we replace them with? That's simple - dad sandals. Yes, really.

They've been spotted in a number of designer brands' footwear collections, including Chanel and Prada who prehaps have the most notable styles, but they're now making their way onto the high street.

Comfort and style, what's not to like?

Fashion bloggers, stylist, celebs, models and anyone remotely influential in the fashion industry are all stocking up on the ugly-but-cool shoes, which means one thing... we should all be doing the same.

Read more: PrettyLittleThing branded 'laughable' after a bikini made for POOLSIDE POSING runs in water

We've pulled together some of the best high street options for you, so we can all embrace our inner dad-on-a-caravanning-holiday vibes.

Teva Original Universal sandals in black, £40 from ASOS - buy here

ASOS stock the Teva sandals which seem to be leading the pack
ASOS stock the Teva sandals which seem to be leading the pack. Picture: ASOS

These plain black sandals from Teva are fast becoming a simple wardrobe staple for women everywhere.

They'll go with everything, and the brand Teva are all about comfort for outdoors and not actually fast fashion, so you're sure to get a genuinely comfortable pair of shoes.

Teva has a gigantic range of dad sandals, and have collaborated with a huge number of different retailers.

Think of it like this - Teva = king of dad sandals.

Teva x Anna Sui Flatform Unievrsal Sandal, £128 from Free People - buy here

These bright Ana Sui platforms will add a pop of colour to any outfit
These bright Ana Sui platforms will add a pop of colour to any outfit. Picture: Free People

Strappy to See Me Sandals, £13.20 from Nasty Gal - buy here

The cheekily-named sandals from Nasty Gal are a bargain
The cheekily-named sandals from Nasty Gal are a bargain. Picture: Nasty Gal

Flat Sporty Sandals with Straps, £69.99 from Zara - buy here

Zara's red and black sandals channel dad-chic
Zara's red and black sandals channel dad-chic. Picture: Zara

Outdoorsy Strap Camo in Olive Night, £65 from Palladium - buy here

Palladium have some statement camp-print strappy sandals with red accents
Palladium have some statement camp-print strappy sandals with red accents. Picture: Palladium

Whatever your style, there's a huge selection of different colours, shapes and budgets all over the high street at the moment.

Just whatever you do... please don't pair them with socks.

