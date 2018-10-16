H&M is stocking £35 wedding dresses and they are set to sell out already

H&M's range of bridal dresses is both affordable and chic. Picture: H&M

The high street store has launched a range of affordable wedding dresses that start at a bargain £35 for brides on a budget.

Swedish high street retailer H&M have launched a range of bridal dresses for those planning their weddings on a budget.

The fashion brand's new wedding collection includes an array of white and cream gowns in a wide variety of styles and shapes at incredibly affordable prices.

Wedding dresses usually cost upwards of £1,500 for a first hand wedding dress so H&M's new range will no doubt be welcomed by brides to be on a budget.

Left: Long Bandeau Dress priced at £199.99 Right: Long Lace Dress priced at £149.99. Picture: H&M

The styles in the range include a classy strapless number with asymmetrical draped skirt, a classic floor length lace dress and a more modern looking satin gown with spaghetti straps.

Some of the styles in the range are reduced to £35 at the moment and are likely to fly off the shelves with the top end of the collection priced at a still affordable £199.99.

H&M also offer a range of reasonably priced bridesmaid dresses starting at £34.99.