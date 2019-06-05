Primark drop amazing Toy Story mechanise with prices starting at only £1.50

5 June 2019, 13:50

Primark have launched a Toy Story collection
Primark have launched a Toy Story collection. Picture: Primark

Primark have launched Toy Story merch to celebrate the release of the upcoming fourth film.

Toy Story 4 is being released later this month, and to celebrate Primark have released some very adorable and VERY affordable merchandise.

Read more: Bizarre optical illusion that makes model's leg look terrifyingly thin is baffling the internet

The range is compiled of 155 products - ranging from phone cases and cuddly toys to pyjamas and baby clothes.

New characters Forky, Duck and Bunny are included on the products, as well as old favourites like Woody and Buzz.

Prices range from £1.50 - £20 - so we recommend stocking up ASAP.

Read more: Vans launch new Harry Potter range - with trainers in every house colour

Here are our favourite pieces from the collection:

Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark
Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark
Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark
Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark
Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark
Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark
Primark Toy Story 4 collection Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark
Primark Toy Story 4 collection
Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark

Catch Disney·Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in UK cinemas from 21st June 2019.

NOW READ:

Matalan is selling matching swimwear for the whole family - and prices start from just £5

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Asda have launched an amazing Tiki bar

You can now buy your own tiki bar from Asda just in time for a summer garden party
The cheeky bride still expected an expensive hen party

Woman calls off wedding but STILL expects friends to attend pricey hen do

Weddings

These three tipples would go splendidly with a light tonic

Best fruity gins for World Gin Day

Food & Health

The bitter taste of a Negroni has made it a favourite of bar tenders and drinkers for 100 years

Bittersweet symphony: How to make the perfect Negroni at home

Food & Health

Mrs Hinch has got herself in hot water

Mrs Hinch 'investigated by ASA' for plugging cleaning products on Instagram

Trending on Heart

Pop princesses Little Mix will be on the new series

Celebrity Gogglebox lineup announced and it includes Little Mix and Rylan

TV & Movies

Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil shared a clip of what goes on behind the scenes.

Revealed! What Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do during the This Morning ad breaks

TV & Movies

So many past contestants are now millionaires

How much are the old Love Island contestants worth now? From Dani Dyer to Amber Davies

TV & Movies

Mike took his own life in March

Mike Thalassitis took his own life after consuming alcohol and cocaine, inquest hears

Celebrities

Friends fans have spotted a continuity error

Friends fans notice HUGE error at Monica and Chandler's wedding - did you spot it?

TV & Movies