Primark drop amazing Toy Story mechanise with prices starting at only £1.50

Primark have launched a Toy Story collection. Picture: Primark

Primark have launched Toy Story merch to celebrate the release of the upcoming fourth film.

Toy Story 4 is being released later this month, and to celebrate Primark have released some very adorable and VERY affordable merchandise.

The range is compiled of 155 products - ranging from phone cases and cuddly toys to pyjamas and baby clothes.

New characters Forky, Duck and Bunny are included on the products, as well as old favourites like Woody and Buzz.

Prices range from £1.50 - £20 - so we recommend stocking up ASAP.

Here are our favourite pieces from the collection:

Primark Toy Story 4 collection. Picture: Primark

Catch Disney·Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in UK cinemas from 21st June 2019.

