Matalan is selling matching swimwear for the whole family - and prices start from just £5

Matalan's 'mini me' range has been released just in time for summer. Picture: Matalan

By Naomi Bartram

The whole family can step onto the beach in matching swimsuits thanks to Matalan's latest collection.

Get ready to become serious #familygoals because Matalan is now selling matching swimwear for parents and their kids.

Yep, mums, dads, sons and daughters can now head on their summer holidays in exactly the same outfits - and prices start from just £5.

There’s a few different styles to choose from including a blue and pink flamingo set and a tropical design.

If you were hoping to get your hands on these adorable outfits, the children’s swimming costumes range from £6-£7 with sizes starting at nine months and going up to 13 years.

There are matching flamingo trunks for dads and their kids. Picture: Matalan

Unfortunately, the women’s bikini top and swimsuit is currently out of stock online, but Mum could opt for a yellow style instead which costs £8, while the bottoms are £6.

The men’s shorts are £10 and it’s £5-£6 for the kids’ trunks depending on size.

Also in the ‘mini-me’ range, there’s matching beach kaftans for mums and daughters and even a pair of flamingo flip flops for £3, so all your swimwear prayers have been answered.

Matalan teased the designs on Facebook, writing: “Blue skies, soft sand, hot sun – glorious holidays deserve glorious looks.”

And fans have been quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “how cute this.. 😍all matching 🛫🏝🏖⛱xxx”

“I love it,” said another, while a third tagged their family and wrote: “we could all get these!”

Just in case you needed some more holiday inspiration, the store is has a whole host of summer accessories including a pink towel, pool floats and even some flamingo cup holders.

This isn’t the first time the fashion outlet has released a range of matching outfits, as back in March Matalan brought out shirts for dads and their sons or daughters.

Matalan released matching dad and kid shirts earlier this year. Picture: Matalan

The floral print long-sleeve tops feature pink, purple and green flowers and cost £16, while the same pattern is carried across the whole range.

For kids, there are three styles of dresses priced from £10-£14 depending on the size, and two shirts ranging between £8 and £9.