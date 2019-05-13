Matalan is selling matching swimwear for the whole family - and prices start from just £5

13 May 2019, 13:16 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 13:18

Matalan's 'mini me' range has been released just in time for summer
Matalan's 'mini me' range has been released just in time for summer. Picture: Matalan
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The whole family can step onto the beach in matching swimsuits thanks to Matalan's latest collection.

Get ready to become serious #familygoals because Matalan is now selling matching swimwear for parents and their kids.

Yep, mums, dads, sons and daughters can now head on their summer holidays in exactly the same outfits - and prices start from just £5.

There’s a few different styles to choose from including a blue and pink flamingo set and a tropical design.

If you were hoping to get your hands on these adorable outfits, the children’s swimming costumes range from £6-£7 with sizes starting at nine months and going up to 13 years.

There are matching flamingo trunks for dads and their kids
There are matching flamingo trunks for dads and their kids. Picture: Matalan

Unfortunately, the women’s bikini top and swimsuit is currently out of stock online, but Mum could opt for a yellow style instead which costs £8, while the bottoms are £6.

READ MORE: BAFTAs 2019: The best outfits and dresses ranked

The men’s shorts are £10 and it’s £5-£6 for the kids’ trunks depending on size.

Also in the ‘mini-me’ range, there’s matching beach kaftans for mums and daughters and even a pair of flamingo flip flops for £3, so all your swimwear prayers have been answered.

Matalan teased the designs on Facebook, writing: “Blue skies, soft sand, hot sun – glorious holidays deserve glorious looks.”

Blue skies, soft sand, hot sun – glorious holidays deserve glorious looks ⛱ Check out our Holiday Shop for the whole family here > http://bit.ly/2WvVHys

Posted by Matalan on Friday, 10 May 2019

And fans have been quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “how cute this.. 😍all matching 🛫🏝🏖⛱xxx”

“I love it,” said another, while a third tagged their family and wrote: “we could all get these!”

READ MORE: Matalan launches bridal collection – and prices start at just £3

Just in case you needed some more holiday inspiration, the store is has a whole host of summer accessories including a pink towel, pool floats and even some flamingo cup holders.

This isn’t the first time the fashion outlet has released a range of matching outfits, as back in March Matalan brought out shirts for dads and their sons or daughters.

Matalan released matching dad and kid shirts earlier this year
Matalan released matching dad and kid shirts earlier this year. Picture: Matalan

The floral print long-sleeve tops feature pink, purple and green flowers and cost £16, while the same pattern is carried across the whole range.

For kids, there are three styles of dresses priced from £10-£14 depending on the size, and two shirts ranging between £8 and £9.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Nando's are now selling food on Jet2

Jet2Holidays have just added Nando’s to their flight menu

The horror film The Curse of La Llororna was played instead of Detective Pikachu

Children left crying as horror movie shown instead of Detective Pikachu at cinema
The Twitter poll has sparked a huge debate

A Twitter poll has people debating whether or not you should wash your legs
This year's BAFTA awards was full of stunning fashion ensembles

BAFTAs 2019: The best outfits and dresses ranked

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced they were having a baby in February

Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos from star-studded baby shower

Celebrities

Ethan Allen is a contender to follow in his sister Gabby's footsteps on Love Island this year

Love Island's Gabby Allen appears to CONFIRM her model brother Ethan is part of this year's cast

Showbiz

The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in

Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year

TV & Movies

Jodie Comer is known for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve

Who is Jodie Comer, what is the Killing Eve star’s real accent and when was she in Doctor Foster?

Celebrities

These couples all found love on First Dates

Which First Dates couples are still together and who is married with babies after meeting on the Channel 4 show?

TV & Movies

Katie Price is training to become a paramedic

Katie Price shocks fans by revealing she's becoming a PARAMEDIC

Celebrities