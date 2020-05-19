The 6 biggest sunglasses trends of 2020 - according to a celebrity stylist

19 May 2020, 16:22 | Updated: 19 May 2020, 16:31

Sunglasses trends for 2020 and where to shop them online
Sunglasses trends for 2020 and where to shop them online. Picture: Getty/various

The hottest sunglasses trends for 2020 - including square frame, grandma and classic aviators.

Summer 2020 already looks set to be a scorcher, with the hottest day of the year heading our way this week.

The UK is in lockdown, meaning many of us are spending increasing amounts of time sunbathing in the garden and taking regular walks in the sunshine - so just because we may not be able to take a summer holiday this year, doesn't mean we can't invest in a brand-new pair of sunglasses.

Read more: The best treatments and products to try at home during isolation

We caught up with celebrity stylist Joey Bevan to pick his brains on the best styles of shades to invest in this year.

Here are the biggest sunglasses trends for 2020, as well as where you can shop them online...

Sunglasses trends for 2020:

1) Square frame

"Big TV frames are a top look this summer!", Joey tells us.

"Chunky plastic frames in classic black, white or red. The square trend has evolved from the round looks we have seen in previous years. The key to wear a square is to keep it simple and chic. Think Victoria Beckhams chic urban style."

Pair with:

"Monochrome or navy tones."

VERY BUSY
VERY BUSY. Picture: QUAY

VERY BUSY - £50 - QUAY

ICY
ICY. Picture: QUAY

ICY - £40 - QUAY

2) Blue tinted

"Forget the rose tinted glasses it’s all about the blue hues.," Joey says.

"Previous seasons we have seen all the warm colours of the colour wheel, but 2020 is all about those cool summer tones and shades. Go for a simple frame in metallic or white, these can be worn smart or casual."

Pair with:

"From a mom jean and white T-shirt to a full white suit and heels. Crisp white accents and denim will compliment this trend well. Don’t be scared to ramp up the glam with a bright red lip!", Joey adds.

Blue Mirror Lens Round Sunglasses
Blue Mirror Lens Round Sunglasses - Boohoo. Picture: Boohoo

Mirror Lens Round Sunglasses - £5.60 - Boohoo

Gold aviator blue lens sunglasses
Gold aviator blue lens sunglasses. Picture: River Island

Gold aviator blue lens sunglasses - £14 - River Island

Read more: How to tie-dye: Tips, tricks and techniques to transform white T-shirts and sheets

3) Visors

"Metallic, holographic visors are back," says Joey.

"This is a play on the 90s neon festival trends we have seen in previous seasons."

Pair with:

"Mix chic sportswear with a festival fun twist."

Oversized Square-framed sunglasses
Oversized Square-framed sunglasses. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Clear Trim Silver Lens Oversized Square Frame Sunglasses - £10 - PrettyLittleThing

Pink metal corner rimless visor sunglasses
Pink metal corner rimless visor sunglasses. Picture: River Island

Pink metal corner rimless visor sunglasses - £16 - River Island

4) Classic 80s aviators

"The 80s and aviators are back!", says Joey.

"Aviators are a classic timeless look, which can look very chic, but can also be downplayed.

"They are an essential must-have in your collection - They go with everything."

Pair with:

"Mix pretty summer garments with modern trainers and keep your hair simple and chic!"

HIGH KEY MINI
HIGH KEY MINI. Picture: QUAY

HIGH KEY MINI - £50 - QUAY

Yellow Coloured lens Aviator Sunglasses
Yellow Coloured lens Aviator Sunglasses. Picture: Boohoo

Yellow Coloured lens Aviator Sunglasses - £6 - Boohoo

5) Mirror lenses

"Mirror lenses are the must have look, great also with the aviator frame," says Joey.

"If you are scared of getting attention, then this is not the trend for you. Everyone will be looking at your face mirrors as they see their own reflection staring back."

Pair with:

"Over-sized summer dresses in vivid brights. Reds, pinks, oranges - you want to reflect those tones into your shades."

Flatbrow visor sunglasses in black with mirrored lens
Flatbrow visor sunglasses in black with mirrored lens. Picture: ASOS

Flatbrow visor sunglasses in black with mirrored lens - ASOS Design - £14

Quinn Silver Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Quinn Silver Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Quiz Silver Mirrored Sunglasses - £6 - PrettyLittleThing

6) Grandma glasses

"Grandma frames are at the ready, Joey says. "Retro/vintage mixed with metallics meets Deirdre Barlow in the 80s."

Pair with:

"This look is fun, mix vintage garments with big clashing prints, perm inspired messy curls. Keep it fresh and fun. With sheer lenses to make your eyes pop!"

Brown tortoiseshell square sunglasses
Brown tortoiseshell square sunglasses. Picture: River Island

Brown tortoiseshell square sunglasses - £14 - River Island

EVERY AFTER
EVERY AFTER. Picture: QUAY

EVER AFTER - £40 - QUAY

Joey Bevan is a celebrity fashion stylist due to appear on BBC One’s You Are What You Wear, airing in late Spring.

NOW READ:

How to cut your own hair at home: Hairdressers and barbers reveal top tips while in lockdown

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The tutorial only takes seconds

Beauty-fanatic nurse reveals how to tie hair in ponytail without a hairband
This is how the divorce process has changed in lockdown

Can I still get a divorce during lockdown and how does it work?

News

The note has gone viral on Twitter

Neighbour's angry note tells mum not to let child out to play as it disturbs her dogs
Try these cocktail recipes and see whisky and bourbon in a whole new light

Easy and delicious whisky and bourbon cocktail recipes to make at home

Food & Health

EasyJet have been hacked by cyber attackers

EasyJet admit to huge cyber-attack in which nine million customers were hacked

News

Trending on Heart

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021

TV & Movies

Is Celebrity Gogglebox back for 2020?

Will there be another series of Celebrity Gogglebox and who will be in the 2020 line up?

TV & Movies

White Lines is a new Netflix murder mystery

Is Netflix murder mystery White Lines a true story?

TV & Movies

The Imagineering Story will take you behind the scenes of the Disney corporation

Disney fans are obsessed with this magical documentary that goes behind the scenes of Disneyland parks

TV & Movies

How to tie-dye a T-shirt, and technique ideas

How to tie-dye: Tips, tricks and techniques to transform white T-shirts and sheets