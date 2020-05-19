The 6 biggest sunglasses trends of 2020 - according to a celebrity stylist

Sunglasses trends for 2020 and where to shop them online. Picture: Getty/various

The hottest sunglasses trends for 2020 - including square frame, grandma and classic aviators.

Summer 2020 already looks set to be a scorcher, with the hottest day of the year heading our way this week.

The UK is in lockdown, meaning many of us are spending increasing amounts of time sunbathing in the garden and taking regular walks in the sunshine - so just because we may not be able to take a summer holiday this year, doesn't mean we can't invest in a brand-new pair of sunglasses.

We caught up with celebrity stylist Joey Bevan to pick his brains on the best styles of shades to invest in this year.

Here are the biggest sunglasses trends for 2020, as well as where you can shop them online...

Sunglasses trends for 2020:

1) Square frame

"Big TV frames are a top look this summer!", Joey tells us.

"Chunky plastic frames in classic black, white or red. The square trend has evolved from the round looks we have seen in previous years. The key to wear a square is to keep it simple and chic. Think Victoria Beckhams chic urban style."

Pair with:

"Monochrome or navy tones."

VERY BUSY. Picture: QUAY

VERY BUSY - £50 - QUAY

ICY. Picture: QUAY

ICY - £40 - QUAY

2) Blue tinted

"Forget the rose tinted glasses it’s all about the blue hues.," Joey says.

"Previous seasons we have seen all the warm colours of the colour wheel, but 2020 is all about those cool summer tones and shades. Go for a simple frame in metallic or white, these can be worn smart or casual."

Pair with:

"From a mom jean and white T-shirt to a full white suit and heels. Crisp white accents and denim will compliment this trend well. Don’t be scared to ramp up the glam with a bright red lip!", Joey adds.

Blue Mirror Lens Round Sunglasses - Boohoo. Picture: Boohoo

Mirror Lens Round Sunglasses - £5.60 - Boohoo

Gold aviator blue lens sunglasses. Picture: River Island

Gold aviator blue lens sunglasses - £14 - River Island

3) Visors

"Metallic, holographic visors are back," says Joey.

"This is a play on the 90s neon festival trends we have seen in previous seasons."

Pair with:

"Mix chic sportswear with a festival fun twist."

Oversized Square-framed sunglasses. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Clear Trim Silver Lens Oversized Square Frame Sunglasses - £10 - PrettyLittleThing

Pink metal corner rimless visor sunglasses. Picture: River Island

Pink metal corner rimless visor sunglasses - £16 - River Island



4) Classic 80s aviators

"The 80s and aviators are back!", says Joey.

"Aviators are a classic timeless look, which can look very chic, but can also be downplayed.

"They are an essential must-have in your collection - They go with everything."

Pair with:

"Mix pretty summer garments with modern trainers and keep your hair simple and chic!"

HIGH KEY MINI. Picture: QUAY

HIGH KEY MINI - £50 - QUAY

Yellow Coloured lens Aviator Sunglasses. Picture: Boohoo

Yellow Coloured lens Aviator Sunglasses - £6 - Boohoo

5) Mirror lenses

"Mirror lenses are the must have look, great also with the aviator frame," says Joey.

"If you are scared of getting attention, then this is not the trend for you. Everyone will be looking at your face mirrors as they see their own reflection staring back."

Pair with:

"Over-sized summer dresses in vivid brights. Reds, pinks, oranges - you want to reflect those tones into your shades."

Flatbrow visor sunglasses in black with mirrored lens. Picture: ASOS

Flatbrow visor sunglasses in black with mirrored lens - ASOS Design - £14

Quinn Silver Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Quiz Silver Mirrored Sunglasses - £6 - PrettyLittleThing

6) Grandma glasses

"Grandma frames are at the ready, Joey says. "Retro/vintage mixed with metallics meets Deirdre Barlow in the 80s."

Pair with:

"This look is fun, mix vintage garments with big clashing prints, perm inspired messy curls. Keep it fresh and fun. With sheer lenses to make your eyes pop!"

Brown tortoiseshell square sunglasses. Picture: River Island

Brown tortoiseshell square sunglasses - £14 - River Island

EVERY AFTER. Picture: QUAY

EVER AFTER - £40 - QUAY

Joey Bevan is a celebrity fashion stylist due to appear on BBC One’s You Are What You Wear, airing in late Spring.

