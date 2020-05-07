Parents warned they could be fined £5k if their kids pick flowers on daily walks

7 May 2020, 10:22

Parents could face a hefty fine if their kids pick flowers from certain places (stock images)
Parents could face a hefty fine if their kids pick flowers from certain places (stock images). Picture: Getty

There are rules about picking flowers from certain areas in the UK.

Parents have been warned that they could face a hefty fine if their child pick wildflowers, with penalties up to £5k being possible.

The UK is currently in lockdown, and many families are enjoying once-daily walks with their children in the sunny weather.

And, due to these warm conditions, many families are enjoying scenic walks through beautiful flowers such as daffodils and bluebells.

However, there are certain areas where it is forbidden to pick some flowers, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981 and the Theft Act of 1968.

Experts from Gardening Express have revealed that most flowers in council parks, council-maintained nature reserves, roundabouts, verges, and protected land are strictly off-limits.

Chris Bonnett, from GardeningExpress.co.uk, said, according to The Sun: "Don’t ever pick flowers in public parks, community gardens, or on National Trust property or nature reserves.

"This includes flowers from roundabouts, which are maintained by councils."

Some plants - such as Snowdon Lily, Sand Crocus and a Fen Violet - are protected species of plant.

Chris added: "All wild plants are given some sort of protection under the laws of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, making it illegal to uproot or pick a large majority.

"And if any rare or endangered plants are growing near your home, you could face arrest, up to six months imprisonment and a maximum £5,000 fine for picking them."

Privately-owned flowers are also not allowed to be picked.

Some flowers can be picked, but there are limits on the amount (stock image)
Some flowers can be picked, but there are limits on the amount (stock image). Picture: Getty

Some flowers, however, can be picked - but there are limits.

Chris said: "You are allowed to pick flowers which are not privately owned or critically endangered – but only one in every twenty, and only from patches where there are lots of flowers, so you leave plenty for others to enjoy.

"You should also leave a substantial amount of the plant to allow it to continue to grow.

"Intentionally picking, uprooting or destroying a plant without permission from the landowner or occupier is an offence, and you should never pick any flower found in the Schedule 8 list of protected plants.“Also take care not to disturb any wildlife with an area."

