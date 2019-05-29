Apparently all women have a freckle on their left breast... have you?

All women have a freckle on their left boob, according to the internet. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

And we can bet you just looked down your top to check!

Everyone's been going crazy over the past few days due to a wave of women sharing pictures of the same freckle on their right wrists - freaky!

But that's not all, according to the humans of the world wide web, every women also has a freckle on their left boob.

Apparently every girl has a freckle on her right hand and left boob and I'm tripping cos I do too — H (@HarleyShah) February 5, 2017

We tried and tested this theory in the Heart office and so far: it's true.

The tweet, written by British-Iranian model Harley Shah has erupted, with thousands liking and reposting the realisation.

And Harley wasn't the only one freaked out by this:

SO APPARENTLY EVERY FEMALE HAS A FRECKLE ON THEIR RIGHT WRIST AND ON THEIR LEFT BOOB...im tripped out bc i just checked and i really do wtf — karma (@kayleewyd) February 8, 2017

saw a pic that said every girl has a freckle on their right hand/left boob n i said BS then checked and i, in fact, have those freckles.... — m-risa (@pradoliver) January 31, 2017

While this has undoubtedly sent every woman frantically checking their hands and boobs, it's not been proven that this is true.

But it's freaky nonetheless.