Apparently all women have a freckle on their left breast... have you?
29 May 2019, 15:40
And we can bet you just looked down your top to check!
Everyone's been going crazy over the past few days due to a wave of women sharing pictures of the same freckle on their right wrists - freaky!
But that's not all, according to the humans of the world wide web, every women also has a freckle on their left boob.
Apparently every girl has a freckle on her right hand and left boob and I'm tripping cos I do too— H (@HarleyShah) February 5, 2017
We tried and tested this theory in the Heart office and so far: it's true.
The tweet, written by British-Iranian model Harley Shah has erupted, with thousands liking and reposting the realisation.
And Harley wasn't the only one freaked out by this:
SO APPARENTLY EVERY FEMALE HAS A FRECKLE ON THEIR RIGHT WRIST AND ON THEIR LEFT BOOB...im tripped out bc i just checked and i really do wtf— karma (@kayleewyd) February 8, 2017
saw a pic that said every girl has a freckle on their right hand/left boob n i said BS then checked and i, in fact, have those freckles....— m-risa (@pradoliver) January 31, 2017
While this has undoubtedly sent every woman frantically checking their hands and boobs, it's not been proven that this is true.
But it's freaky nonetheless.