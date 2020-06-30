BBQ pulled mushroom burger recipe is great for vegans and vegetarians

This delicious take on a mushroom burger is ready in minutes. Picture: Mushroom Bureau/Getty

This easy recipe will revolutionise what you offer vegetarians this BBQ season.

Gone are the days where being offered a 'mushroom burger' at a BBQ means you'll be given literally a floppy, clammy mushroom in a bun.

This easy recipe elevates mushroom burgers to a whole new level, giving it the pulled pork treatment - but none of the prep or cooking time associated with the meaty version.

Mushrooms are one of the healthiest vegetables, naturally rich in vitamin D. Look out for the blue label on packets of mushrooms, as these have been naturally enriched with extra Vitamin D, making them even better for you.

Nutritional health coach Madeleine Shaw created this recipe for The UK & Ireland Mushroom Producers, and it will make two burgers.

All you need are mushrooms, and a few spices and condiments that you already have at home.

Ingredients:

3 Portobello Flat Mushrooms

1 white onion, diced

1 tbsp of olive oil

4 tbsp of tomato puree

1 tsp of garlic powder

1 tsp of cayenne

1 tsp of smoked paprika

1 tbsp of maple syrup

2 tbsp of balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper



To serve:

1 avocado

Sliced lettuce

2 burger buns

The pulled mushroom burger is easy to make. Picture: Mushroom Bureau

Method:

1. Remove the mushroom stalks and turn upside down so the top is facing down on a chopping board and shred the mushrooms using 2 forks.

2. Fry the onion in olive oil for 5 mins followed by the spices and shredded mushrooms. Season and fry for a further 5 minutes. Next add the tomato, maple syrup and vinegar, simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes.

3. Mash 1/2 the avocado and season then assemble the burger with the mushrooms, mashed avocado and lettuce.



