The best curry houses in Britain revealed... is your local on the list?

Ainsley Harriott announced the best curry houses in the country. Picture: Getty

Brits love a takeaway but where are the nations best Indian restaurants hiding? Ainsley Harriott has hosted the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Brit's love a takeaway, and up there with the most popular cuisine to enjoy from your sofa on a Saturday night is the beloved curry.

Indian takeaways are a staple of many Brits lives with it being impossible to find an excuse not to tuck into a curry.

And now the UK's finest curry houses are being honoured at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards hosted by none other than TV chef, Ainsley Harriott.

The ceremony, held at the O2 in London was in honour of an industry that Prime Minister Theresa May has dubbed an "immensely important and popular part of British life".

Here are the winning restaurants from across the country so you can see if your local takeaway made the cut...

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Siraj Ali (owner of The Maharaja in Benfleet, Essex)

National Chef of the Year: Mushfiqur Rahman (chef at Bhaijaan's Bombay Kitchen in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in Kent: Taj Barming (Maidstone, Kent)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in North London: Bayleaf Restaurant (Whetstone, London)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in East London: Grand Trunk Road (Woodford, London)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in North East: The Vine Indian Cuisine (Sheffield)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in North West: Hot Chilli Restaurant (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in East Midlands: The Spice Lounge (Rushden, Northamptonshire)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in West Midlands: Royal Bengal (Coventry, West Midlands)

Indian takeaways are a popular staple on the UK high street. Picture: Getty

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in Scotland: The Radhuni (Loanhead, Midlothian)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in Northern Ireland: Bangla (Bangor)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in Wales: The Grand Sultan (Port Talbot)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in South East: The New Curry Centre (Horsham, West Sussex)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in East Anglia: Cam Spice (Cambridge)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in South Central: Spice Lounge (Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey)

Best Restaurant & Takeaway in South West: Spice Club (Bridgwater, Somerset)

Thai Chef of the Year: Royal Thai Cuisine

National Newcomer of the Year: Tamasha (Lindfield, Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Best Thai Restaurant & Takeaway: Bangkok Lounge (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Best of Brick Lane: Masala Restaurant (East London)

The prestigious 'National Champions of Champions' award went to Curry Palace in Cottenham, Cambridge who impressed the judges which included celebrity chef Chand Rahman.