How to make Prosecco pops, gin and tonic lollies and mojito ice pops at home

We've got some brilliant recipes for boozy ice lollies. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Who said an ice lolly was just for kids? Try these easy recipes to turn your favourite tipple in to a frozen treat, and you'll never want to sip on a drink ever again...

Mojito ice pops

This recipe was created by the team at AO.com. Picture: AO.com

Ingredients:

300ml water

80g sugar

3 mint sprigs: stalks and half the leaves

Finely grated zest and juice of 3 limes

50ml white rum

Extra mint leaves

Method:

Put the water and sugar into a small pan and heat until the sugar is dissolved. Turn the heat off and add the mint stalks and leaves along with the lime zest. Leave to cool. Strain into a jug and discard the mint and zest. Add the lime juice and the white rum. Divide into 6 lolly moulds. Add the extra mint leaves to the moulds. Cover the moulds and insert the sticks. Freeze until solid. Serve!

Gin and tonic ice lolly with basil, lime and strawberry

These cute little lollies are a taste sensation. Picture: The Bottle Club

Ingredients (serves 4):

100ml Gordon’s Peach Gin

25g sugar

16g strawberries

2 limes

4 basil leaves

2 cans of Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic

Method:

Boil a small amount of water in your kettle. Put the sugar into a jug with a splash of boiled water and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Slice the strawberries lengthways, cut one of the limes in half and squeeze the juice into the sugar water. Cut the other lime into slices. Add the gin and the tonic to the jug as well. Give everything a good stir. Pop a basil leaf into each mould, along with some strawberry slices and a couple of lime slices Fill the moulds right to the brim and push a stick in each Freeze overnight

Watermelon, raspberry vodka and kiwi ice lolly

These lollies are real show-stoppers. Picture: The Bottle Club

Ingredients (serves 4-6):

300g watermelon

30 raspberries

100 ml Tiptree English Raspberry Vodka Liqueur

2 kiwis

A splash of lemonade

Method:

Cut the watermelon up and put the chunks of watermelon flesh into a food processor and blend along with 100 ml of vodka Strain the blended watermelon mixture through a sieve into a jug or bowl. Place about 5 raspberries at the bottom of each lolly mould, you need about 1cm of space at the top of the mould, so push the raspberries down. Pour the watermelon and vodka blend into the mould and pop the mould in the freezer for an hour, or until the watermelon juice is part frozen but not totally solid. While they’re freezing, remove the skin from the kiwis and dice up the flesh. Add the diced kiwi fruit to the top of the mould, press them down so it’s packed in, top with your lemonade or clear juice. Put a stick in each mould and pop them back in the freezer until fully frozen.

Vegan Pina Colada ice lolly

This is a creamy treat that's suitable for vegans. Picture: The Bottle Club

Ingredients (serves 8):

250g pineapple

100ml Mahiki Coconut Rum Liqueur

50ml agave nectar

400ml can coconut milk

Method:

Cut the pineapple and add 200g of it to your blender, along with the coconut rum, agave nectar, and coconut milk. Blend until as smooth as possible. Pour the mixture through a sieve to remove any bits that haven’t been blended Slice the remaining 50g of pineapple chunks so they are thinner. Add these to your ice lolly moulds. Top the moulds with the blended mixture and pop a lolly stick in each one Freeze overnight and enjoy!

Frozen Bramble margarita lollies

It's easy to make these non-alcoholic, too. Picture: Bottle Green

Ingredients:

15ml bottlegreen bramble cordial

60ml tequila

25ml lime juice

10ml agave

1 cup water

(For a non-alcoholic alternative, swap the tequila for Mockingbird (alcohol-free) or replace with white grape, apple or even watermelon juice)

Method:

Combine bottlegreen bramble cordial, tequila, agave, lime juice into a shaker and top with one cup of water. Shake vigorously and pour the contents into an ice lolly mould, leave a 1cm gap. Add fresh blackberries into the mix, leave in the freezer until set and serve immediately.

Perfectly fruity Prosecco pops

Has there ever been such a fab way to enjoy Prosecco? Picture: Speed Comms

Ingredients:

i heart Prosecco Rosé

Pink lemonade

Cranberry juice

Edible glitter

Selection of strawberry and raspberries, sliced

Method:

Arrange the fruit in the moulds. Fill to three-quarters full with i heart Prosecco Rosé. Top up with pink lemonade, and enough cranberry juice to turn it pink. Add the edible glitter for the extra sparkle. Insert popsicle stick. Freeze for 6 hours, or until frozen. Run the moulds briefly under warm water to loosen the popsicles before serving.

Beer Granita by Euroboozer’s Andy Bennett

Not quite an ice lolly, but close! Picture: Euroboozer

Ingredients:

2 bottles x Mikkeller Limbo Raspberry

50ml simple syrup

Raspberry puree (cup of raspberries bashed and mashed)

25ml White Heron Framboise Garnish

Fresh raspberries, sugar rim

Method:

Make raspberry puree by blending a cup of raspberries. Add the beer and simple syrup to a large deep tray. Pour in the puree and add a few whole raspberries to the mix. Place in the freezer, remembering to break up the ice every 20 mins. It should take 2-3 hours. To serve, rim the glass with sugar, add a couple of scoops to a glass and then pour over 25ml of Framboise. Garnish with a slice of lime.

Rhubarb and ginger gin ice pops

These fruity ice pops would be perfect to serve guests at a BBQ. Picture: Whitley Neill

Ingredients:

200g rhubarb

125g raspberries

50ml Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin

200ml water

180ml orange juice

½ inch fresh ginger

1-2 tbsp orange zest

60ml maple syrup

Method:

Place the chopped rhubarb, raspberries, gin and water into a small pan over a medium heat. Bring to the boil then simmer for about 15 minutes, until the rhubarb is tender. Pour the mixture into a blender with the orange juice, ginger, orange zest and maple syrup. Blend until the consistency pureed and really smooth. Place the mix into the fridge to cool. Once cool, pour into ice lolly moulds and freeze.

Dark ‘n Stormy® Granita

This is a two ingredient frozen masterpiece. Picture: Goslings

Ingredients:

1 can of Goslings Ginger Beer

50ml Goslings Black Seal Rum

Method

Pour you can of Goslings ginger ale into a freezer proof container and freeze for three hours. Every 30 minutes, go back and break up the ice. Add the ginger ale slushy to a glass and tip the Goslings Black Seal rum on top. Garnish with a slice of lime.

Tequila Rose strawberry lollies

These creamy lollies have a naughty kick. Picture: Tequila Rose

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Tequila Rose

1 cup Plain Yogurt

3/4 cup Strawberry Puree



Method:

Add the Tequila Rose, plain yogurt, and 1/4 cup of the strawberry puree into a bowl. Mix together. Layer mixture and the remaining strawberry puree into ice lolly molds. Freeze for 24 hours before serving.

Cocktail-flavoured Häagen-Dazs

Try blending these in to a boozy frozen milkshake. Picture: Häagen-Dazs

The luxury ice-cream brand has released two new alcohol-based cocktail flavours, Lime Mojito Sorbet and Piña Colada Ice Cream.

Delicious to enjoy as they are, or get creative and use them as a base for boozy frozen milkshake!

Where to buy: Asda, £4.80 each

Brothers Cider Marshmallow and raspberry ice lollies

These are such a gorgeous colour! Picture: Brother's Cider

Ingredients:

500ml Brothers Marshmallow Cider

150ml evaporated milk

125g raspberries

Method:

Add evaporated milk, raspberries and Marshmallow to a large jug. Whiz with a stick blender until fully mixed. Add to lolly moulds and freeze until firm.

Rhubarb gin ice lollies

These are delicious grown-up ice lollies. Picture: Slingsby Gin

Ingredients:

1 part Slingsby Rhubarb Gin

4 parts Fentimans Rose Lemonade

1 tbsp agave syrup

Fresh raspberries



Method:

In a jug, mix Slingsby Rhubarb Gin with Fentimans Rose Lemonade and squeeze into the mixture 1 tbsp of agave syrup. As tempting as it is, please don't be too heavy with the gin as your lollies won't set! Add two fresh raspberries into each ice lolly mould and divide the mixture between each. Freeze for 1 - 2 hours until semi-frozen and then push the sticks into place. Leave in the freezer until fully set and enjoy!

Silent Pool gin and tonic ice lollies

You'll never want a G&T in liquid form again! Picture: Silent Pool

Ingredients:

6 mint leaves

6 slices of cucumber

75 ml Silent Pool gin

250ml of Fever Tree tonic

50g of sugar

Method: