How to transform your garden shed in to a bar for less than £150

7 July 2021, 10:24

This might be the best DIY project you've ever tackled...
This might be the best DIY project you've ever tackled... Picture: Selco
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

If you have ever fantasised about being the landlord of your local pub, get some practise in by transforming your garden shed in to your own private boozer or classy cocktail bar.

A new DIY tutorial shows how you can turn your garden shed in to a BAR - just in time for the July heatwave.

The team at builders' merchants Selco have put together a comprehensive guide to turning your shed in to the alfresco drinking spot of your dreams.

They estimate that the job can be done in just one afternoon, and have worked out the costings assuming you already have a shed, and own (or can borrow) a drill.

What you'll need:

  • a shed
  • a hand saw
  • 4 x butt hinges
  • 4 x dee shackles
  • 4 x staple on plates
  • 2 x jack chains
  • a pack of wood screws
  • some timber and brackets for the drinks shelves
  • A basic drill, if you can’t borrow one for the afternoon
  • some general purpose 9mm plywood to strengthen the shed wall and become the serving platform

Method:

  • Attach the sheet of plywood to the inside of the shed where you want the hatch to be
  • Carefully saw around it - ask a friend to help so it doesn't fall on you and split the wood
Saw out the hatch where you want the bar 'opening' to be
Saw out the hatch where you want the bar 'opening' to be. Picture: Selco
This is a simple DIY job, but you might need a hand
This is a simple DIY job, but you might need a hand. Picture: Selco
  • Attach hinges to the bottom of the panel
  • Attach D-shackles for the chain to attach to on both the panel and the inside of the shed
  • Attach the hinges to the shed
  • Attach the chains to the D-shackles
Attach the panel back on to the shed using the hinges
Attach the panel back on to the shed using the hinges. Picture: Selco
The chains are attached to the D-shackles
The chains are attached to the D-shackles . Picture: Selco
You can stock your bar with whatever you like most!
You can stock your bar with whatever you like most! Picture: Selco
  • Drill optics and shelves to the interior of your new bar
  • Decorate, and pour yourself a well-earned drink!

Once your bar is ready you can stock it with whatever booze you prefer, and if your shed has electric you could even add in some fun extras like a fridge, lighting, or a juke box!

Fun themes and decoration ideas for garden bars include:

  • Disco - get a mirror ball and hang it up
  • Tiki bar - think Polynesian themed glassware and tropical plants
  • Old fashioned pub - you could even buy a beer keg and pump for the perfect pint
  • Cocktail bar with neon lights - who needs a package holiday when you can bring Benidorm to you?
  • Garden theme - plant climbers up the walls, and have herbs in hanging baskets ready to be picked for mojitos!

The below diagrams also explain how to transform your shed in to a bar...

You only need a few tools and hardware items for the upcycling project
You only need a few tools and hardware items for the upcycling project. Picture: Selco
The first steps is to saw open a hatch
The first steps is to saw open a hatch. Picture: Selco
Inside the shed you can attach shelves and optics
Inside the shed you can attach shelves and optics. Picture: Selco

