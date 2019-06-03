Cadbury Dairy Milk products urgently recalled over 'DEADLY BACTERIA' concerns

3 June 2019, 10:53

Cadbury have recalled some of their products over fears they contain Listeria
Cadbury have recalled some of their products over fears they contain Listeria. Picture: Getty/Cadbury

Dairy Milk has recalled its chocolate puddings over fears they contain deadly listeria bacteria and are unfit for human consumption

Cadbury have urgently recalled its Dairy Milk Cheesecake and Dairy Milk Caramel Cheesecake puddings over fears they contain the potentially deadly bacteria.

The recall is due to "the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes" in the puddings.

Listeria can lead to sepsis and meningitis, and Food Standards Agency has urged the public not to consume these products.

Listeria can cause sepsis and meningitis (stock image)
Listeria can cause sepsis and meningitis (stock image). Picture: Getty

It is estimated that around 20-30 per cent of listeria infections from food products may be deadly in high risk groups - eg pregnant women and the elderly.

A spokesperson for Müller, which produces the desserts, told the Mirror: "As a precautionary measure a decision has been taken to recall some batches of Cadbury Caramel Cheesecake and Cadbury Dairy Milk Cheesecake deserts (2x85g), due to the possible presence of Listeria in the product.

Cadbury have recalled their Dairy Milk Cheesecakes and Dairy Milk Caramel Cheesecakes
Cadbury have recalled their Dairy Milk Cheesecakes and Dairy Milk Caramel Cheesecakes. Picture: Cadbury

"Müller produces these products under license from Cadbury and has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces for Cadbury; or Cadbury Cheesecake variants in the UK or other markets.

"We have informed the Food Standards Agency of this action and they have issued a Product Information Recall Notice.

"This is an isolated incident and an extensive investigation is being carried out."

