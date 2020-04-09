How to make a Easter mug cake with only five ingredients

Treat yourself and your family to an Easter mug cake over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Want to treat yourself to a sweet treat this Easter weekend? There's nothing easier than a mug cake!

As the UK continues to stay in lockdown over the Easter weekend, people are looking for things they can do with their family, housemates or alone.

One of those things we're bound to see a lot of is baking over the four day weekend.

But if you're not the best baker, or you don't have the equipment to throw together an epic Great British Bake Off- worthy cake, we've got you covered.

You can simply make a mug cake – with an Easter spin – using just a mug, spoon and five ingredients:

You can make a mug cake with five ingredients, and decorate with whatever you fancy. Picture: Getty

What you'll need:

4 tablespoons of self-raising flour

4 teaspoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of cocoa

3 tablespoons of oil

3 tablespoons of milk

For the Easter twist – Mini eggs, sprinkles, whipped cream

Use mini eggs in the cake and on top for the ultimate Easter treat. Picture: Getty

What you'll need to do

1. Add the five main ingredients to a large mug of your choosing

2. Mix together with a spoon until smooth

3. Add your Easter treat of choice – we suggest mini eggs!

4. Microwaves for 1-2 minutes

5. Take out, and place whipped cream, mini eggs, sprinkles, or anything you like on top

6. Eat and enjoy!

