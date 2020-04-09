How to make a Easter mug cake with only five ingredients

9 April 2020, 16:00

Treat yourself and your family to an Easter mug cake over the bank holiday weekend
Treat yourself and your family to an Easter mug cake over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Want to treat yourself to a sweet treat this Easter weekend? There's nothing easier than a mug cake!

As the UK continues to stay in lockdown over the Easter weekend, people are looking for things they can do with their family, housemates or alone.

One of those things we're bound to see a lot of is baking over the four day weekend.

READ MORE: Things to do at home with the kids over the Easter holidays

But if you're not the best baker, or you don't have the equipment to throw together an epic Great British Bake Off- worthy cake, we've got you covered.

You can simply make a mug cake – with an Easter spin – using just a mug, spoon and five ingredients:

You can make a mug cake with five ingredients, and decorate with whatever you fancy
You can make a mug cake with five ingredients, and decorate with whatever you fancy. Picture: Getty

What you'll need:

4 tablespoons of self-raising flour

4 teaspoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of cocoa

3 tablespoons of oil

3 tablespoons of milk

For the Easter twist – Mini eggs, sprinkles, whipped cream

Use mini eggs in the cake and on top for the ultimate Easter treat
Use mini eggs in the cake and on top for the ultimate Easter treat. Picture: Getty

What you'll need to do

1. Add the five main ingredients to a large mug of your choosing

2. Mix together with a spoon until smooth

3. Add your Easter treat of choice – we suggest mini eggs!

4. Microwaves for 1-2 minutes

5. Take out, and place whipped cream, mini eggs, sprinkles, or anything you like on top

6. Eat and enjoy!

READ NOW: How to make this year's Easter extra fun for the children

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

An expert has explained the importance of cleaning your shopping when you get home

Expert reveals how to unpack your shopping to stop coronavirus contamination

News

You can create your own Creme Eggs easily from home

People are making their own Creme Eggs at home this Easter using a simple recipe
This delicious cocktail uses just three ingredients

Easter 2020: Delicious cocktail recipes to make at home this Bank Holiday weekend
Simple bread recipes to make this Easter Bank Holiday (stock images)

Simple bread recipes to bake with the family this Easter - sourdough, banana bread and more
Are you ready to wok from home?

Wagamama launches online tutorials so you can cook their katsu curry and others at home

Trending on Heart

Many people have noticed they are feeling more tired than usual

Why am I so tired? How lockdown can be making you feel fatigued
The Cambridgeshire public are now able to report a person or people breaking lockdown rules with an online form

Police launch online form for public to report people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

News

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?

TV & Movies

Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?

TV & Movies

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

TV & Movies

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox for six years

Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, what are their ages and how do they know each other?

TV & Movies