Euros 2021: BBQ dishes and cocktail ideas for Group C - Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia

We take a closer look at the exotic tastes and traditions of Group C. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

For the next few weeks, Europe will be football mad! Here's how to get in to the spirit of the tournament at home, with these dishes and drinks typical to and inspired by the Group C countries.

Ukraine

Gazpacho isn't the only cold soup out there! Picture: Getty

With a scorching hot summer promised, we're going to need some new recipes to help us beat the heat - what about a cold soup?

Okroshka is originally a Russian dish but it is loved by the people of Ukraine.

It is made with a base of cold water, sour cream and vinegar and livened up with colourful ingredients including dill, green onions, chopped ham, potatoes, cucumber and boiled eggs.

Natasha's Kitchen has a simple to follow recipe.

Netherlands

If you're backing Holland to win the Euros, why not rustle up a Dutch Sour to sip on at kick-off?

This recipe is from Cocktail Kit, see how they make it in the video above.

Ingredients

60mL Vodka

15mL Orange Curacao

22.5mL Fresh Lemon Juice

15mL Sugar Syrup (1:1)

Dash of Grapefruit Bitters

Dash of Orange Bitters

1/2 Egg White

Instructions

Dry shake the egg white (see video below) Add the remaining ingredients to your cocktail shaker Shake & strain over fresh ice into an old fashioned glass Garnish with a lemon wheel

Austria

This is what you would typically buy from an Austrian Würstelstand. Picture: Getty

Austria is famous for its smoked meats and cheeses - but did you know it's also the birthplace of the hotdog?

What we know as a frankfurter is actually a Vienna sausage, and they are sold in booths called a Würstelstand all over the city, and are sold in bread with a good dollop of mustard.

It's also typical to top them with sauerkraut, which is thinly sliced cabbage fermented in a salty vinegar.

Vadasz' raw garlic and dill sauerkraut really packs a punch, and is available from Sainsbury's for £4.50.

Put a dollop of sauerkraut on your hotdog or burger to give it an Austrian twist. Picture: Vadasz

Aldi also stock a fantastic Austrian wine that would go down very well with a few hot dogs - or cheers a goal or two!

It is made with grapes from vines that are at least 15 years old from a traditional wine growing area in the northeastern corner of Austria.

This bottle of Gruner Vetliner is a fantastic and reasonably priced Austrian white wine. Picture: Aldi

It has succulent pear and white-pepper aromas, followed by nectarine flavours.

Pick up a bottle at Aldi for £6, available both in store and online.

Most importantly, don't forget to wish everyone Guten Appetit (enjoy your meal) and Prost (cheers) as you get stuck in!

North Macedonia

Pindjur is a staple of Macedonian cuisine - and easy to make at home. Picture: Getty

Unlike a lot of other Baltic countries, North Macedonian cuisine hasn't made a big impression on British palates, which is a real shame as it is packed with colour and vibrant flavours.

Forget taking a tub of supermarket hummus to the BBQ, why not make pindjur, a vibrant salsa made from slowly roasted aubergines and red peppers?

Traditionally it is eaten spread on bread and served with cheese, 196flavors.com have a fantastic recipe (but you will need a LOT of red peppers!)

If you want something meaty, try pleskavica so kajmak which is a sort of large burger patty made from spiced pork, beef and lamb topped with a dollop of kajmak, which translates as ‘heavy cream’.

The kajmak is made by boiling milk and cream over a low heat for hours before letting it set in the fridge.

Macedonian Cuisine have the full recipe.