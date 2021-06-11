Euros 2021: BBQ and cocktail ideas for Group E - Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia

Get ready for some serious grilling and drinking with Group E! Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Whether you are having a Euros football party, want to back your sweepstake team or just want to get stuck in to every game, we've got plenty of food and drink inspo to whet your appetite...

Spain

There's so much to love about Spanish food and drink that you'll struggle to choose what to tuck in to when it's their turn to play!

It would seem wrong to not have at least one glass of sangria, and we love this twist from White Heron that uses raspberries.

This raspberry sangria is perfect for a hot day watching football. Picture: White Heron

To make Framboise Sangria you'll need:

1 bottle Prosecco

1 ½ cups White Heron British Framboise

The juice of one lime

A punnet of raspberries

Method:

Put the raspberries in your chosen pitcher, add the British Framboise and allow them to mingle for a few minutes before adding the lime juice.

Make sure the Prosecco is nicely chilled and simply pour into the pitcher. Serve immediately in martini glasses or Champagne flutes.

Marks and Spencer are selling Scallop and Chorizo Kebabs for £10.50. Skewers of fat and juicy responsibly sourced scallops are nestled between smoky slices of Spanish chorizo from the foothills of the Pyrenees.

They're made even more tasty and aromatic with the addition of paprika and garlic.

Sweden

Take a multipack of Swedish fruit cider to your Group E get together. Picture: Koppaberg

If working your way through a jar of pickled herrings - rollmops - isn't your thing, then you might be more eager to raise a toast to the Swedish team.

A lot of premium booze brands hail from Sweden, including Koppaberg, who have just brought out a new range of ciders made with tropical fruits.

They are best enjoyed served in a long glass over ice, and cost £2.20 a 500ml bottle from Tesco, and other supermarkets.

This was crowned best gin and tonic 2020. Picture: Herno

If a G&T is more your thing, then treat yourself to a bottle of Herno Gin, which has won more awards than any other European gin!

You can buy a bottle from Master of Malt for £31.45.

But our Swedish friends also love to get together during their long summer days and get grilling, too.

It's typical to see salmon, corn on the cobs, veggie skewers and sausages - or as they call them korv - sizzling away.

Another typical dish is flintastek, which is thick slices of ham joint marinated in vinegar and cooked above the coals.

Poland

The most famous Polish sausage, kiełbasa, is perfect for BBQs.

It is a smoked meat sausage and traditionally enjoyed with mustard or ketchup, and served alongside flavoursome salads, grilled onions and saurkraut.

One traditional Polish salad to try making at home is mizeria, a dish of thinly-sliced cucumbers topped with sour cream, lemon juice and parsley.

And of course, no Polish BBQ would be complete without a few beers!

Slovakia

Slovakian people love cooking sausages over an open fire. Picture: Getty

In Slovakia, a favourite thing to pop on the grill is a sausage known as a špekáčky.

The sausages are made from a mixture of beef, pork and bacon, and flavoured with garlic, pepper and sometimes nutmeg.

One popular way to prepare them is by roasting them on skewers over an open fire, which really enhances the flavour - and is fun to do!

The most famous Slovak beer, Zlaty Bazant, is often found for sale in Lidl - so keep an eye out!