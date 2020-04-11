Heinz opens first UK online shop to help feed the nation – selling beans, hoops and soups

11 April 2020, 18:06 | Updated: 11 April 2020, 18:14

The online store will sell canned goods before expanding to sauces.
The online store will sell canned goods before expanding to sauces. Picture: Heinz

The food brand has launched delivery boxes filled with family favourites for just £10 – and key workers get free delivery.

Heinz has opened its first ever online shop to help feed the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak – and key workers get free postage and priority shipping on all orders.

The famous food brand is selling boxes filled with tasty favourites to families across the UK as part of its new 'Heinz to Home' campaign, offering Brits an alternative way to stock up on canned goods.

The 'Essentials Bundle', which features 16 tins and costs just £10, includes eight Heinz beans, four Heinz Hoops and four Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup.

Read more: Expert reveals how to unpack your shopping to stop coronavirus contamination

Heinz has announced the launch of its new delivery service ‘Heinz to Home’.
Heinz has announced the launch of its new delivery service ‘Heinz to Home’. Picture: Heinz

For shoppers who don't own a Blue Light Card (a discount service for NHS, Emergency Services, Social Care Workers and Armed Forces), delivery costs £3.50, but all bundles are expected to take between two to three days to arrive.

Initially selling just tins, the online store is planning to branch out into Heinz's range of popular sauces and baby products, creating a safe way for hungry families to shop without leaving the house.

Read more: Simple bread recipes to bake with the family this Easter - sourdough, banana bread and more

You can order tins online and get them delivered to your door.
You can order tins online and get them delivered to your door. Picture: Getty

President of Kraft Heinz Northern Europe, Jojo de Noronha, said in a statement: "The shop is a first for us, and it comes in response to stories we’ve all heard in the last few weeks.

"Stories about people struggling to access food and basic necessities, where people are understandably upset about how they are going to eat and stay healthy during this pandemic, and about people who need food but can’t access it in any of the usual ways.

"While we continue to work day and night to get our most loved Heinz varieties on shelf, we hope this new initiative will help those who cannot otherwise access our products."

Read more: People are making their own Creme Eggs at home this Easter using a simple recipe

CEO of Blue Light Card, Tom Dalby, added: "Those who work in our NHS and emergency services are doing amazing work at this time.

"We have always valued what they do on a daily basis, but now more than ever, we have the utmost respect for their bravery and dedication on the frontline.

"This partnership shows not only the strength of the Blue Light Card partnership, but also the enormity of support for our members around the UK."

For more information or to order a bundle, visit heinztohome.co.uk.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Treat yourself and your family to an Easter mug cake over the bank holiday weekend

How to make a Easter mug cake with only five ingredients

An expert has explained the importance of cleaning your shopping when you get home

Expert reveals how to unpack your shopping to stop coronavirus contamination

News

You can create your own Creme Eggs easily from home

People are making their own Creme Eggs at home this Easter using a simple recipe
This delicious cocktail uses just three ingredients

Easter 2020: Delicious cocktail recipes to make at home this Bank Holiday weekend
Simple bread recipes to make this Easter Bank Holiday (stock images)

Simple bread recipes to bake with the family this Easter - sourdough, banana bread and more

Trending on Heart

Britain's Got Talent is back

Who is BGT judge David Walliams, what is his real name and how many children does he have?

Celebrities

What do the winners get on Britain's Got Talent?

Britain’s Got Talent prize: What do the winners win?

TV & Movies

Who won Britain's Got Talent in 2019?

Who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2019?

TV & Movies

Lauren Silverman is the girlfriend of BGT judge Lauren Silverman

Who is Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman and how many children does she have?

Celebrities

What is Simon Cowell's net worth?

What is Simon Cowell's net worth? How the Britain's Got Talent judge made his millions

Celebrities

Alesha Dixon has two children

Alesha Dixon children’s ages and names revealed

Celebrities