Heinz opens first UK online shop to help feed the nation – selling beans, hoops and soups

The online store will sell canned goods before expanding to sauces. Picture: Heinz

The food brand has launched delivery boxes filled with family favourites for just £10 – and key workers get free delivery.

Heinz has opened its first ever online shop to help feed the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak – and key workers get free postage and priority shipping on all orders.

The famous food brand is selling boxes filled with tasty favourites to families across the UK as part of its new 'Heinz to Home' campaign, offering Brits an alternative way to stock up on canned goods.

The 'Essentials Bundle', which features 16 tins and costs just £10, includes eight Heinz beans, four Heinz Hoops and four Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup.

Heinz has announced the launch of its new delivery service ‘Heinz to Home’. Picture: Heinz

For shoppers who don't own a Blue Light Card (a discount service for NHS, Emergency Services, Social Care Workers and Armed Forces), delivery costs £3.50, but all bundles are expected to take between two to three days to arrive.

Initially selling just tins, the online store is planning to branch out into Heinz's range of popular sauces and baby products, creating a safe way for hungry families to shop without leaving the house.

You can order tins online and get them delivered to your door. Picture: Getty

President of Kraft Heinz Northern Europe, Jojo de Noronha, said in a statement: "The shop is a first for us, and it comes in response to stories we’ve all heard in the last few weeks.

"Stories about people struggling to access food and basic necessities, where people are understandably upset about how they are going to eat and stay healthy during this pandemic, and about people who need food but can’t access it in any of the usual ways.

"While we continue to work day and night to get our most loved Heinz varieties on shelf, we hope this new initiative will help those who cannot otherwise access our products."

CEO of Blue Light Card, Tom Dalby, added: "Those who work in our NHS and emergency services are doing amazing work at this time.

"We have always valued what they do on a daily basis, but now more than ever, we have the utmost respect for their bravery and dedication on the frontline.

"This partnership shows not only the strength of the Blue Light Card partnership, but also the enormity of support for our members around the UK."

For more information or to order a bundle, visit heinztohome.co.uk.