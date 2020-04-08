Simple bread recipes to bake with the family this Easter - sourdough, banana bread and more

Simple bread recipes to make this Easter Bank Holiday (stock images). Picture: Getty

Easy and low-ingredient bread recipes that the whole family will enjoy.

Although our Easter celebrations will likely be a little bit different this year, there are still plenty of ways you can spend time with your family while at home.

Baking is a great way to spend time with the family over Easter (stock image). Picture: Getty

One great way to bond is to bake together - and many of us will be spending time cooking up delights with our little ones this weekend.

Homemade bread is a popular choice with many home bakers during quarantine - here are some simple (and delicious) recipes to see you through.

Banana bread is a hugely popular recipe at the moment (stock image). Picture: Getty

Simple white bread recipe

White bread is an old classic, and guaranteed to be enjoyed by even the fussiest of eaters.

The ingredients for this simple recipe from BBC Good Food are as follows:

500g strong white flour, plus extra for dusting2 tsp salt7g sachet fast-action yeast

3 tbsp olive oil

300ml water

Visit their website for the method.

Simple sourdough bread

Sourdough has become a firm favourite of home-bakers across the UK, and for good reason.

The ingredients are as follows:

100g strong white bread flour

100g organic dark rye flour

½ x 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

400g strong white bread flour

½ x 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

Visit their website for the method.

Banana bread recipe

Technically banana bread is much more like a cake, and it's so delicious we'll be baking it as much as we can during the lockdown.

The ingredients for the Mary Berry version are as follows:

100g (4oz) butter, softened

175g (6oz) caster sugar

2 eggs

2 ripe bananas, mashed

225g (8oz) self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp milk

Go here for the full method.

