Heinz to launch 'Mayochup' this month but it will be named 'Saucy Sauce'

10 August 2019, 09:06 | Updated: 10 August 2019, 09:14

Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK
Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK. Picture: Heinz

Its new ketchup and mayo hybrid is about to go on sale

Heinz is finally launching its “Mayochup” sauce in the UK in the next few few weeks after confirming the news. The new condiment which is a a mixture of Heinz Ketchup and Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise, will be available to buy exclusively at Tesco from August 23, and will cost around £2.69.

The sauce will however not be named "Mayochup" like it is in Europe. It will instead be called “Saucy Sauce”. Trademark laws means it is unable to use the same name in Europe as another company already owns it.

The new condiment will be available to buy in stores in the next few weeks
The new condiment will be available to buy in stores in the next few weeks. Picture: Heinz

After a successful launch in the US last year, Heinz put it to the public, launching a Twitter poll to see if there was enough interest to bring it to the UK.

Unsurprisingly, thousands of Brits voted ‘Yes, get me Mayochup right now please’, meaning that Heinz has now officially managed to get the union of iconic sauces into British supermarkets. It confirmed in March this year that it was brining it to the UK.

It's a combination between mayo and ketchup
It's a combination between mayo and ketchup. Picture: Heinz

The table sauce was so popular stateside that “Mayomust” – mayonnaise and mustard – and “Mayocue” – mayo and barbecue sauce – soon followed.

Now let's see how long it is until we can get those too...

