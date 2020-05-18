How to make your own cheese scones at home

Here's how you can make your own delicious cheese scones at home. Picture: Getty

Fancy making some cheese scones? We've spoken to an expert and grabbed her top recipe for making some delicious baked goods.

Lockdown has brought out the inner baker in a lot of us, with many of us turning our tiny kitchens into something that resembles the Great British Bake Off tent.

If you're getting a bit sick and tired of making sourdough and banana bread, you might fancy trying out something new, such as cheesy scones.

READ MORE: How to make delicious banana bread at home

Cheesy scones are easy to make once you know how. Picture: Getty

Heart.co.uk spoke to critically-acclaimed chef and baker to the stars, Ella Theaker, who gave us her incredible recipe for cheese scones (with the option to add in garlic if you'd like!)

If you follow all of her steps, you're sure to get a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

Ingredients

500g Self raising flour

4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

200g unsalted butter

275g grated cheddar cheese, plus extra for topping

200 ml milk

(If wild garlic is in season, you can add two handfuls chopped up finely)

You too can make lovely scones like Ella! Picture: Getty

Method

If the butter is in the fridge, take it out to start with to allow it to soften.

Preheat the oven to 220c/200 degrees fan/Gas 7.

Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper or grease it lightly.

Mix together the flour, salt and baking powder before adding the softened butter.

Mix by hand until you have a crumbly mixture.

Stir in the cheese (and chopped garlic if using), then the milk to get a soft dough.

Once combined, turn it out onto a floured work surface and knead very lightly before patting it out flat to around 2cm thick.

Use a 5cm cutter to stamp out rounds and place on the baking sheet.

Lightly knead together the rest of the dough and stamp out more scones until you've used up all the dough.

You can also freeze them at this stage to cook from frozen at a later date!

Brush the tops of the scones with a little milk or egg wash, before topping with a little grated cheese.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until well risen and golden.

Cool on a wire rack to avoid any soggy bottoms.

Ella's debut cookbook, I Love Wild Garlic, is available on Amazon now.