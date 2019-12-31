KFC confirms the vegan 'zero chicken' burger will launch in UK this week

The brand has just announced the new permanent menu item. Picture: KFC

By Mared Parry

The fast food chain impressed fans with a similar version over the summer but it's back for good.

KFC has just announced that a permanent meat-free burger will be added to the menu in the new year.

2020 is the year we welcome the Zero Chicken Burger, as it'll be in all stores from January 2nd (this Thursday!) and vegans and veggies will no longer feel too left out when visiting the meat-centric chain.

The brand new burger looks so delicious! Picture: KFC

Earlier this year, KFC trialled out the Imposted Burger, which was essentially the same thing, and it went down a treat with those who don't eat meat.

And it was so popular they've brought it back just in time for veganuary, as a permanent menu addition that'll still include the iconic Original Recipe flavour, created by Colonel Sanders back in 1952.

The usual chicken breast fillet that's in one of the chain's burger has been replaced with a Quorn fillet, coated in the 11 different herbs and spices.

It'll be served with vegan mayonnaise and well as some tasty iceberg lettuce in a soft-glazed bun, but it wont exactly come cheap as it'll set you back £3.99 for just the burger - without any fries or a drink.

Only a few days until the burger launches! Picture: KFC

Ira Dubinsky, from KFC UK and Ireland, said: "The Colonel was all about welcoming everyone to his table – now vegans, flexitarians and our fried chicken fans can all enjoy the taste of our Original Recipe together.

"We’ve worked hard to perfect the flavour and make a Vegan Burger the Colonel would be proud of. It’s the flavour of KFC, just with zero chicken."