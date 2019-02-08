Marks and Spencer have customers giggling with the saucy name for their Valentine's Day dinner

People can't help but giggle at the M&S 'Love Sausage'. Picture: Getty

The supermarket have launched a special dinner product for Valentines Day but its rude name is having customers in fits of laughter.

If you can't be bothered to head out for a meal with your other half and the rest of the county and would rather stay in, Marks and Spencer's dine in deals are a more decadent option for Valentines Day.

But the new V-Day addition to their dining in range has a super rude name and we can't help but think they've done it on purpose.

The Marks and Spencer 'Love Sausage'. Picture: M&S

Introducing...the love sausage!

According to M&S, their food experts invented the culinary creation so that romantics could 'say it with sausages' as well as flowers this year.

The heart shaped sausage may have a rude name but could actually make the perfect breakfast in bed option if you can stop laughing for long enough to eat it.

M&S's special Valentine's Day sourdough. Picture: M&S

Made from outdoor-bred pork sausage and wrapped in streaky bacon, it costs £5 and is available to buy in M&S stores from 8th February 2019.

If you're going to do breakfast in bed with full romance then M&S also have a limited edition "I <3 You" Sourdough which has a soppy message spelt out on top of hits hand dusted top which costs £2 in store.