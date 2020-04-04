Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain makes 'banana peel burgers' and says they taste like pulled pork

The savvy chef showed fans how to turn leftover scraps into tasty meals to reduce food waste during lockdown.

Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed she makes burgers out of banana peels to reduce food waste – and insists they taste like just pulled pork.

The champion chef, 35, appeared on Good Morning Britain to offer cooking advice amid the coronavirus pandemic and explained she and her family have been using scraps to rustle up tasty new recipes in isolation.

The mother-of-three told the show: "I've been cooking banana peel forever. We've always been cooking banana peel."

Read more: How long does coronavirus live on surfaces and can you catch it from food packaging?

She continued: "It's something completely natural to me, and I thought to myself 'Hold on a second, you need to share this'.

"Because you literally use ripe banana peel you would use when making banana bread, and everyone is making banana bread at the moment.

"Don't chuck the peel away, cook it up with some onion, garlic, some bbq sauce, stick it in a burger and you have pulled pork, pulled chicken."

Read more: McDonald's reveal exactly how to recreate McMuffins and hash browns at home and it's so simple

The GBBO winner shared her banana recipe on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Nadiya, who rose to fame after winning the sixth series of GBBO, also shared the step-by-step guide on how to whip up the fruity filling on Instagram, writing: "BBQ Banana Peel! It's delicious and nutritious and doesn't need to go in the bin! Check out my stories and I've saved it in my highlights! Give it a go! #bananapeel #bbq #vegan #wastenotwantnot."

The London-based baker's social media followers were left divided by the "interesting" and "quirky" creation, with some saying their minds were blown while others admitted they weren't keen on giving it a go.

Read more: How you can get wine, beer and all alcohol delivered right to your door

The savvy baker posted a step-by-step guide on social media. Picture: Instagram

"@BegumNadiya says you can eat banana skin cook it with onion, garlic and BBQ sauce and put it in a burger it's like pulled pork #mindblown," wrote on fan.

While a second said: "Pulled bbq Banana peel relish...interesting concept from Nadya there."

"Genuinely didn’t know you could eat banana skins!", said a third.

But a fourth was left unconvinced: "Would rather deep fry the soles of my shoes. No thank you."

Read more: Woman fined £660 for having no good reason to be at train station during lockdown

Along with banana burgers, Nadiya revealed she also makes 'scrap soup' with leftover vegetables and peels to reduce the amount of food she chucks in the bin.

She continued: "What we have to do is not worry about cooking these amazing meals and shift the way we think about food and waste.

"Think about what we would normally put in a compost bin and think, what can we do with it?

"That's what we're doing, I'm using social media as a tool. We’re making scrap soup, putting potato peels and all the ends in a big freezer bag.

"I think we need to stop and think about what we're throwing away and think about how we can use it."