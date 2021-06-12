National Rosé Day 2021: Perfect bottles to serve chilled and enjoy at BBQs and picnics

Rosé Day is the perfect excuse to open a bottle. Picture: Getty

June 12 is National Rosé Day - we've got plenty of inspo for raising the perfect toast to the prettiest of all the wines...

Maison No. 9

The bottle shape is inspired by a castle near the vineyard. Picture: Maison No.9

Rapper Post Malone has ventured in to the world of winemaking, and his debut rosé, Maison No. 9, was released just this month!

It's a blend of Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Syrah and Merloh, and has notes of “freshly picked fruit, including ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry”.

It is bottled in a “sleek, slender and sustainable” vessel with a solid glass cap shaped into battlements “that mirror a medieval castle located near the vineyard” in Provence.

Buy now: Stocked exclusively at Tesco, or online at The Wine Caverns, £18.99

Le Météore Rosé

This beautiful pale rose is made from grapes grown on the edge of a 10,000 year old meteor crater. Picture: Domaine du Météore

Domaine du Météore takes its name from the 200 meter-wide meteorite crater struck a hillside in southern France over ten thousand years ago.

Le Météore is a pale, organic AOP Faugères rosé with a peach tinge, made from grapes grown within and around the crater.

Dry and delicate, The nose is fresh with notes of pineapple, yuzu, and pomelo. Beautifully balanced on the palate, both tender and fresh. Finishing with a classy saline character.

Buy now: Domaine du Météore, £15.50

Faustino VII Rosé

This is a very elegant wine at a reasonable price. Picture: Faustino VII

Faustino VII Rosé has a lovely pale pink colour, and aromas of fresh raspberry and strawberry, and floral notes of white flowers, almond, orange blossom, and rose.

It's a very elegant, crisp and pleasant wine, and at a brilliant price point.

Buy now: Asda, £7



Calafuria Rosato 2020

This is gorgeous wine with elements of pomegranate. Picture: The Bottle Club

A pretty, bright, peach-blossom colour, this Italian rosé is light, floral and fresh.

Slight hints of pink grapefruit and pomegranate add depth for a satisfying finish.

Buy now: The Bottle Club, £16.90

Aldi

As part of their 2021 spring and summer wine range, Aldi has 17 delightful new rosés available in store and online.

Choosing which wine can be overwhelming, so they have called upon Mistress of wine, Sam Capcorn to help make things a bit clearer - and we love this infographic that shows which hue pairs best with which food.

This wheel helps explain which shade of pink pairs best with different courses and cuisines. Picture: Aldi

She said: "As with red and white wines, the depth of colour of a rosé offers a good indication as to what the style of the wine is likely to be. Pale pink Provence and Provence-style rosés at the lighter end of the pink colour spectrum are generally quite delicate with fresh acidity and crunchy fruit, whereas rosés that are deeper in hue will have a juicier red berry fruit profile and more flavour.

"Just remember that a lighter pink might be great with a salad, but more robust rosés are fantastic with more flavourful food. For something in between; opt for a bottle from the New World such as an off-dry style from California, or a Bordeaux rosé which will have a bit more weight and 'bite'”.

Mimo Moutinho Portuguese Vinho Verde Rosé

This Portuguese rosé is a gorgeous coral hue. Picture: Aldi

Notes of blackberry and raspberry waft from this gorgeous coral-coloured wine.

Wondering what to serve it with? Aldi's experts say halloumi and a grapefruit salad is best to complement the lively flavours in this bottle. It is also suitable for vegans.

Buy now: Aldi, instore and online, £6.49