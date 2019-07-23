National Tequila Day 2019: Facts and cocktail recipes for the Mexican spirit

23 July 2019, 11:52 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 12:16

Tequila is more than just a shot, says expert
Tequila is more than just a shot - it's a taste of Mexico's history . Picture: Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

July 24th is National Tequila Day - but how much do you know about the agave-based spirit?

A shot of tequila can start, end, or simply ruin your night - but there's so much more to it than its iconic salt and lemon bar top ritual.

To mark National Tequila Day on July 24, Patrón Tequila expert Eduardo Gomez and Don Julio Brand Ambassador Deano Moncrieffe shared their favourite facts about the iconic spirit - and why it's the Mexican equivalent of Champagne.

1. Tequila is made from the weber blue agave plant. Other Mexican spirits, like mezcal, are from other varieties of the cactus-like plant.

2. There are two types of tequila, 100 per cent agave or mixtos. The latter has 51 per cent agave sugar with the other 49 per cent coming from grain or sugarcane, giving them a more subtle flavour.

Read more: Love mojitos? These recipes will make you see the Cuban classic in a different light

Tequila is made from the blue agave plant
Tequila is made from the blue agave plant. Picture: Getty

3. Like Champagne or Prosecco, tequila has to be made in Mexico to be called 'tequila'.

4. Tequila can be aged for years, and the older it is the darker it is.

5. Mexicans sip tequila over ice as Europeans enjoy a whisky or rum. It's also delicious in cocktails with a national favourite being the 'Paloma', tequila mixed with pink grapefruit juice.

6. There are over 3,500 different registered Tequila brands but less than 150 distilleries in Mexico.

7. A weber blue agave plant has to be 6-8 years old before it can be harvested.

8. Tequila is the only spirit in the world that you can make synthetic diamonds from.

If you're interested in trying tequila cocktails - that are a bit more refined than the ubiquitous tequila sunrise - how about giving one of these a try?

Jalisco Mule

This recipe is Patron's take on a Moscow Mule, which is usually made with vodka
This recipe is Patron's take on a Moscow Mule, which is usually made with vodka. Picture: Patron

What you'll need:

50ml Patrón Silver tequila

90ml Ginger beer

15ml Lime juice

Lime wedge and candied ginger for garnish

Instructions:

1. Combine Patrón Silver tequila and lime juice in chilled mule mug filled with crushed ice

2. Top with ginger beer and stir

3. Garnish with a lime wedge and candied ginger

Don Julio 70 White Negroni

This is a twist on a classic negroni cocktail
This is a twist on a classic negroni cocktail. Picture: Don Julio 70

What you'll need:

30ml Don Julio 70 tequila

30ml Aecorn Aperitif Dry or Luxardo Bitter Bianco

20ml Cocchi Americano

10ml Dolin Dry White

Pink grapefruit zest to garnish

Instructions:

1. Add all ingredients into an ice filled stirring glass

2. Stir for 20 seconds, strain and serve into a tumbler glass filled with cubed ice

Adult strawberry milkshake

This milkshake is just for adults!
This milkshake is just for adults! Picture: Tequila Rose

What you'll need:

25ml Tequila Rose

25ml vanilla flavoured vodka

3 strawberries

10ml almond milk

25ml Amaretto

Whipped cream to garnish

Strawberry to garnish

Instructions:

1. Add all the ingredients to a blender and mix until smooth

2. Pour mix into a glass

3. Garnish with cream and strawberry slices

