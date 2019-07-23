National Tequila Day 2019: Facts and cocktail recipes for the Mexican spirit
23 July 2019, 11:52 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 12:16
July 24th is National Tequila Day - but how much do you know about the agave-based spirit?
A shot of tequila can start, end, or simply ruin your night - but there's so much more to it than its iconic salt and lemon bar top ritual.
To mark National Tequila Day on July 24, Patrón Tequila expert Eduardo Gomez and Don Julio Brand Ambassador Deano Moncrieffe shared their favourite facts about the iconic spirit - and why it's the Mexican equivalent of Champagne.
1. Tequila is made from the weber blue agave plant. Other Mexican spirits, like mezcal, are from other varieties of the cactus-like plant.
2. There are two types of tequila, 100 per cent agave or mixtos. The latter has 51 per cent agave sugar with the other 49 per cent coming from grain or sugarcane, giving them a more subtle flavour.
3. Like Champagne or Prosecco, tequila has to be made in Mexico to be called 'tequila'.
4. Tequila can be aged for years, and the older it is the darker it is.
5. Mexicans sip tequila over ice as Europeans enjoy a whisky or rum. It's also delicious in cocktails with a national favourite being the 'Paloma', tequila mixed with pink grapefruit juice.
6. There are over 3,500 different registered Tequila brands but less than 150 distilleries in Mexico.
7. A weber blue agave plant has to be 6-8 years old before it can be harvested.
8. Tequila is the only spirit in the world that you can make synthetic diamonds from.
If you're interested in trying tequila cocktails - that are a bit more refined than the ubiquitous tequila sunrise - how about giving one of these a try?
Jalisco Mule
What you'll need:
50ml Patrón Silver tequila
90ml Ginger beer
15ml Lime juice
Lime wedge and candied ginger for garnish
Instructions:
1. Combine Patrón Silver tequila and lime juice in chilled mule mug filled with crushed ice
2. Top with ginger beer and stir
3. Garnish with a lime wedge and candied ginger
Don Julio 70 White Negroni
What you'll need:
30ml Don Julio 70 tequila
30ml Aecorn Aperitif Dry or Luxardo Bitter Bianco
20ml Cocchi Americano
10ml Dolin Dry White
Pink grapefruit zest to garnish
Instructions:
1. Add all ingredients into an ice filled stirring glass
2. Stir for 20 seconds, strain and serve into a tumbler glass filled with cubed ice
Adult strawberry milkshake
What you'll need:
25ml Tequila Rose
25ml vanilla flavoured vodka
3 strawberries
10ml almond milk
25ml Amaretto
Whipped cream to garnish
Strawberry to garnish
Instructions:
1. Add all the ingredients to a blender and mix until smooth
2. Pour mix into a glass
3. Garnish with cream and strawberry slices