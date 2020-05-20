Try this super simple recipe to make flatbreads using just three ingredients

There are countless ways to enjoy your homemade flat breads. Picture: Getty / The Set

By Emma Gritt

Move over banana bread, there's a new easy bake in town - and it's perfect for BBQ season, topping with cheese, or enjoying with dips.

If you're sick of making banana bread, or just want to try something new, then you'll love this super simple recipe for flatbreads.

It was shared by Brighton restaurant The Set as an ideal recipe to make with kids, but we can confirm it's suitable for adults with limited culinary finesse, too.

The recipe calls for just a few ingredients that you might already have at home, plus a frying pan.

The dough will keep for 24 hours in the fridge, so you can plan ahead and enjoy your homemade flatbreads two days in a row with minimal fuss. Cooked ones will also keep in the fridge, and are easily warmed up the next day in the toaster, or enjoyed cold.

The flatbreads were great served with fish and salad. Picture: Heart

We served ours with salad and fish, but they are also excellent to soak up Bolognese sauce, served with curry, chilli or a stew - or with some cheese melted on top. They'd also be great served alongside a BBQ, or as part of a mezze platter to enjoy with dips like hummus.

The recipe is so simple it won't be long until you've mastered it and are making exciting variations!

The chefs at The Set shared this picture to show what your flatbreads should look like. Picture: The Set Brighton

Easy flat bread recipe

What you'll need:

200g flour

100g yogurt

Tbsp oil

Pinch salt

Tsp baking powder (no worries if you don’t have any)

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, if a little too dry add a touch more oil and if too wet a little more flour.

Knead the mix for a couple of minutes until smooth.

Roll into equal sized balls, and leave for 5 minutes.

Flour a work surface and roll out balls until about 1/2cm thick.

Roll the dough in to balls ready to be flattened and fried. Picture: Heart

Heat a pan on a medium-high heat with a tiny amount of oil, when hot cook flatbreads for 90 seconds on each side.

When they have dark caramelised areas and have puffed up, they are ready to serve.