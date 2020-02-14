Valentine's Day 2020: Gorgeous cocktails perfect for a romantic meal at home or girls' night in
14 February 2020, 13:06 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 13:44
If going out to a bar for a few drinks on the romantic night of the year isn't your thing, then you'll love these cocktail ideas to make at home.
From easy to expert, simple to impressive, classic to adventurous, these recipes have something for everyone.
Hibiscus cocktail
What you'll need:
50ml Premium Gin
150ml Merchant’s Heart Hibiscus
Method:
Mix the ingredients in a long chilled glass over ice
Use a peeler to create a rhubarb ribbon to infuse freshness. Add a hibiscus flower to garnish.
Rhubarb Daiquiri
What you'll need:
50ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca
20ml Rhubarb liqueur
25ml Lime juice
10ml Simple syrup
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously and serve in a coupette glass, garnish with rhubarb ribbon.
Dr. Funk
What you'll need:
45ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca
25ml Absinthe
15ml Grenadine
20ml Lime juice
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a highball glass, garnish with squeezed lime husk and a cherry.
Clover Club
What you'll need:
15ml Dry Vermouth
15ml Lemon Juice
15ml Sugar Syrup
Egg white (optional)
Method:
Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and give it a good shake without ice.
Then fill your shaker with ice and shake well (approximately 10 seconds).
Double strain into a Coupette glass and garnish with a fresh raspberry.
Don Papa Punch
What you'll need:
1 cup (250ml) Don Papa Rum
1oz aromatic bitters
1 cup grenadine syrup
1 teaspoon fresh nutmeg
1 cup fresh lime juice
1 cup pomegranate juice
½ cup water
20 fresh mint leaves
Orange and lime slices
Method:
In a punch bowl, mix all ingredients together and allow to rest for two hours.
Serve over ice and garnish with a cherry.
Brookie’s ‘Swipe Right Negroni’
What you'll need:
30ml Berries infused Brookie’s Dry Gin
30ml Campari
30ml Sweet Vermouth
1x Dash Grapefruit Bitters
Method:
Stir over ice and strain into glass over big cube