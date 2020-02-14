Valentine's Day 2020: Gorgeous cocktails perfect for a romantic meal at home or girls' night in

In need of inspiration for a special drink at home? Look no further! Picture: Heart

If going out to a bar for a few drinks on the romantic night of the year isn't your thing, then you'll love these cocktail ideas to make at home.

From easy to expert, simple to impressive, classic to adventurous, these recipes have something for everyone.

Hibiscus cocktail

The hibiscus spirit enhancer makes a lovely Valentine's cocktail. Picture: Merchant’s Heart

What you'll need:

50ml Premium Gin

150ml Merchant’s Heart Hibiscus

Method:

Mix the ingredients in a long chilled glass over ice

Use a peeler to create a rhubarb ribbon to infuse freshness. Add a hibiscus flower to garnish.

Rhubarb Daiquiri

This gorgeous cocktail has a lovely pink hue. Picture: Bacardi

What you'll need:

50ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca

20ml Rhubarb liqueur

25ml Lime juice

10ml Simple syrup

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously and serve in a coupette glass, garnish with rhubarb ribbon.

Dr. Funk

Dr. Funk is a classic rum cocktail. Picture: Bacardi

What you'll need:

45ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca

25ml Absinthe

15ml Grenadine

20ml Lime juice

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a highball glass, garnish with squeezed lime husk and a cherry.

Clover Club

The Clover Club is a classic cocktail that pre-dates prohibition. Picture: Warner's

What you'll need:

50ml Warner's Raspberry Gin

15ml Dry Vermouth

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

Egg white (optional)

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and give it a good shake without ice.

Then fill your shaker with ice and shake well (approximately 10 seconds).

Double strain into a Coupette glass and garnish with a fresh raspberry.

Don Papa Punch

This is perfect to share as a twosome or with larger groups, and is a Filipino twist on a classic rum punch. Picture: Don Papa

What you'll need:

1 cup (250ml) Don Papa Rum

1oz aromatic bitters

1 cup grenadine syrup

1 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

1 cup fresh lime juice

1 cup pomegranate juice

½ cup water

20 fresh mint leaves

Orange and lime slices

Method:

In a punch bowl, mix all ingredients together and allow to rest for two hours.

Serve over ice and garnish with a cherry.

Brookie’s ‘Swipe Right Negroni’

Brookie’s Dry Gin’s Cape Byron Distillery is located within the spectacular confines of the Byron Bay Region of New South Wales in Australia. Picture: Brookie's Dry Gin

What you'll need:

30ml Berries infused Brookie’s Dry Gin

30ml Campari

30ml Sweet Vermouth

1x Dash Grapefruit Bitters

Method:

Stir over ice and strain into glass over big cube