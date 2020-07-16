Vodka cocktail ideas and recipes to make at home

Vodka is a clear spirit with a lot of potential. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Whether you've got friends coming over for a socially distanced BBQ, or just want to try something new, check out these easy and delicious vodka cocktail recipes...

With its neutral taste, vodka can be used as a base for lots of different and exciting cocktails - not just mixed with soft drinks or soda.

As more people do their socialising at home, it's the perfect opportunity to get to grips with this incredibly versatile spirit.

Try these recipes if you're in the mood for something fancy or looking to whip up something impressive for visitors or Zoom parties... or check out these ready made canned cocktails available now.

Paris to Pampelonne

This recipe was provided by Grey Goose, but you can use any vodka. Picture: Grey Goose

Ingredients:

35ml Vodka

15ml St-Germain elderflower liqueur

15ml Lemon juice

60ml Soda water

Splash of extra virgin olive oi

lLemon zest

Method:

Shake ingredients together in a cocktail shaker. Serve over ice in a wine glass. Garnish with a lemon twist

Le Grand Fizz Croisette

A twist on Grey Goose's classic Le Grand Fizz, the ultimate spritz to enjoy this summer. Picture: Grey Goose

Ingredients:

30ml Vodka

15ml Fresh Lime Juice

20ml Côtes de Provence rosé syrup

Method:

Build in a shaker with lots of ice. Add Grey Goose vodka, fresh lime juice and rose syrup. Shake and strain over a wine glass. Garnish with a Cinsault grape on a Grey Goose cocktail pick.

Grey Goose Magnifique

A refreshing blend of coconut and warm orange blossom notes makes for a delicious aperitif. Picture: Grey Goose

Ingredients:

35ml Vodka

125ml Coconut Water

Pinch of Sea Salt

Dash Orange Blossom Water

Method:

Add ingredients to a highball glass with cubed ice.Garnish with a lime wedge.

Grey Goose Jardin Vert

This cocktail tastes as fresh as it looks. Picture: Grey Goose

Ingredients:

50ml GREY GOOSE® Le Citron

20ml Freshly Squeeze Lime Juice

20ml Simple Syrup

Celery Stalks+ Coriander

Method:

In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, place celery and coriander and muddle well. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously.Double strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube.Serve with a celery straw.