Vodka cocktail ideas and recipes to make at home
16 July 2020, 15:57
Whether you've got friends coming over for a socially distanced BBQ, or just want to try something new, check out these easy and delicious vodka cocktail recipes...
With its neutral taste, vodka can be used as a base for lots of different and exciting cocktails - not just mixed with soft drinks or soda.
As more people do their socialising at home, it's the perfect opportunity to get to grips with this incredibly versatile spirit.
Try these recipes if you're in the mood for something fancy or looking to whip up something impressive for visitors or Zoom parties... or check out these ready made canned cocktails available now.
Paris to Pampelonne
Ingredients:
35ml Vodka
15ml St-Germain elderflower liqueur
15ml Lemon juice
60ml Soda water
Splash of extra virgin olive oi
lLemon zest
Method:
Shake ingredients together in a cocktail shaker. Serve over ice in a wine glass. Garnish with a lemon twist
Le Grand Fizz Croisette
Ingredients:
30ml Vodka
15ml Fresh Lime Juice
20ml Côtes de Provence rosé syrup
Method:
Build in a shaker with lots of ice. Add Grey Goose vodka, fresh lime juice and rose syrup. Shake and strain over a wine glass. Garnish with a Cinsault grape on a Grey Goose cocktail pick.
Grey Goose Magnifique
Ingredients:
35ml Vodka
125ml Coconut Water
Pinch of Sea Salt
Dash Orange Blossom Water
Method:
Add ingredients to a highball glass with cubed ice.Garnish with a lime wedge.
Grey Goose Jardin Vert
Ingredients:
50ml GREY GOOSE® Le Citron
20ml Freshly Squeeze Lime Juice
20ml Simple Syrup
Celery Stalks+ Coriander
Method:
In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, place celery and coriander and muddle well. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously.Double strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube.Serve with a celery straw.