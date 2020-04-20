Why is there no flour in shops and where can I buy some?

This is why supermarkets are lacking in stock of flour across the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As coronavirus lockdown continues, supermarkets across the UK are seeing shortages of plain flour and self-raising flour, but why?

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a number of issues in supermarkets across the UK.

First we had the shortage of toilet roll and hand soap, and then hand sanitiser and home cleaning products as people started to stock pile.

Now, it appears one thing no one can get hold of these days is flour – be it plain or self-tasing, but why is this?

The baking shelves in supermarkets are currently empty. Picture: Getty

Why is there no flour in shops?

There are a number of reasons people are seeing shortages of flour in stores across the UK.

The first is that during lockdown, many people, especially those with families, have been turning to baking as a way to keep themselves and their little ones busy and entertained.

Especially over the Easter weekend, shoppers were getting prepared to get baking.

As well, at one point there were reports of a lack of bread in supermarkets.

This caused many people to search for their own ways to make bread, causing an increase in shopping for baking ingredients.

People have been taking to baking in lockdown to quash their boredom. Picture: Getty

Where can I buy flour?

Of course, your local supermarket won't be out of flour forever, and with the influx of demand, some stores are now placing a limit on how many packs of flour people can buy in one trip.

Of course you can look online for flour to get delivered, but the truth of it is that baking can wait.

If you're keen to get baking, or want to perfect a recipe, simply just check the aisles in your local supermarket whenever you leave the house for your shop for essentials.

Some people started baking their own bread after there were some shortages across the UK. Picture: Getty

It is important people are not leaving their homes just to find flour, which is a non essential item, as the Government continues to enforce lockdown rules across the country.

