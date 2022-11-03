Heartwarming moment girl puts her Halloween sweets in neighbours bowl for other kids

The young girl put all of her sweets into the empty bowl so other children could pick up some candy. Picture: TikTok/Ashli Saballos

By Alice Dear

The selfless moment from the 12-year-old girl was captured on the neighbour's doorbell camera.

A heartwarming video of a young girl putting her own Halloween sweets into a neighbour's bowl has gone viral after it was shared on TikTok.

The girl, 12, was trick-or-treating with her younger brother when they arrived at Ashli Saballos' home and noticed the bowl of sweets was empty.

Instead of walking away, the girl selflessly filled it back up with her own sweets which she had collected that evening.

In the video, her little brother can be seen asking: "Are you putting the candy back?", before she replies: "No, I'm giving some. All right, let's go."

Watch the sweet moment above.

The day after Halloween evening, Ashli checked her doorbell camera to see if the witch they had placed outside scared any of the children, but was instead met with this amazing footage of a young girl carrying out a selfless deed.

After the video went viral, Ashli managed to track down the girl's mum on Facebook and, as a thank you, put together a surprise for her.

Speaking in a follow-up video, Ashli explained that she wanted to do something special for the girl and so put together a hamper of gifts.

The mum took the girl to Ashli's house after school so she could give her the hamper herself and say thank you.

According to Ashli, the girl said that she "didn't have to do that" and was shocked when she found she had gone viral online.

People have been commenting their praise for the girl and what she did, with one person writing: "That’s called raising them right. Awesome young lady."

