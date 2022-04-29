Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months

Some men only wash their sheets after four months. Picture: Getty Images

A new study has revealed almost half of single men wash their sheets every four months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Almost half of single men in the UK don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months, according to new research.

A survey conducted by Pizuna Linens asked 2,250 UK adults over the age of 18 how often they wash their sheets.

It found that while 62 per cent of single women changed their bedding once every two weeks, only 29 per cent of single men washed theirs the same amount.

In fact, almost half (45%) said they wait up to three to four months before cleaning them.

Another 12 per cent of single men said they wash their sheets when they remember, which could be even longer.

Apparently, many men only change their sheets once every four months. Picture: Getty Images

As for people in relationships, 35 per cent said they change them every three weeks, while 27 per cent said they clean them once a month.

The top reasons for not chucking your sheets in the wash came out as forgetting, not being bothered and running out of spare bedding.

It was also recently found that washing is one of the most hated household chores for people in the UK, which could also explain things.

So, how often should you wash your sheets?

Well, sleep expert Joe Alexander of Nest Bedding has previously suggested once a week.

Washing sheets is one of the most hated chores in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

He explained that we all shed between 30,000 and 40,000 skin cells every single day.

Joe told Refinery29: "Dead skin cells and body oils accumulate quickly and can attract dust mites to accumulate,” before adding: "Change your sheets every weekend.”

"It depends on a variety of factors unique to your body, metabolism, and sleep rituals (for example, whether you sleep in the nude or wear pyjamas),"

Founders of luxury bedding company Flaneur, Lu Xiong and Tianjiao Saikhantal Yu, also explained the science behind changing your bedding.

"If you tend to get hot and sweat a lot overnight, you definitely want to wash your sheets at least biweekly,” they told Refinery29.

“If you use body lotion everyday, maybe you’ll want to wash biweekly for that reason, too. But we would suggest washing sheets at the very least once a month."