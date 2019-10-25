Halloween costumes for dogs and cats tried and tested

These Heart pets road tested some Halloween costumes. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

It's well known that dogs shouldn't eat chocolates, but thankfully there are other treats available for furry friends out for a fiendish time on Halloween, check out these fab costumes.

Dressing up for Halloween isn't just for humans - our four-legged friends can join in the fun, too!

There's always a bit of debate about if you should put pets in clothes and costumes, so it's up to you if you decide if your fur baby would be happy to just hang out with people in fancy dress, or dip a paw in the water with a small fun accessory attached to their collar, or something more elaborate.

Heart doggies Diva and Jazz are modelling two looks available from Pets At Home.

Diva wears a dress complete with tulle tutu. Picture: Heart

The dogs show off the back detailing of their outfits. Picture: Heart

Their owner Amanda said: "Diva loved wearing a little tutu, and Jazz really suited being a pumpkin!"

The costumes, Fab-Boo-lous dog dress, £10, and the pumpkin outfit, £7, are just some of the Halloween looks available online or in store.

For something more lowkey, online marketplace Wish sell a 'bat wing' harness so your pooch can enjoy the trick or treat fun - without getting in a flap.

The sizes come up very small - we were sent a size 'M' - and I would question if the harness, currently reduced to just a pound, would be strong enough to take a dog outside with unless it was being carried, especially when there could be lots of noise, strange sights and smells and rowdy strangers that could spook them.

However, the kooky item, which was a pair of wings on a velcro fastening belly strap did fit (just) my two house cats - Dorito and Boots - who looked cute as bat cats as they took it in turns to try it on.

After a few minutes I took the wings off them as they didn't seem too keen - it's important to remember that when it comes to pet costumes, what can be a treat for us can seem like a cruel trick to them.