Halloween gifts for grown ups who deserve a treat

You're never too old to treat yourself... especially at Halloween. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

From games to homeware, these goth delights are the perfect treat for adults who love Halloween.

If you're of a spooky disposition, today is the best day of the year!

Sadly for grown-ups, going trick or treating isn't really acceptable - but it's not all doom and gloom.

Whether you want to splurge your cash on luxury chocolates, or decorate your house like a haunted mansion, when it comes to Halloween, you're the boss.

Perhaps you want to dress up in an outrageous costume?

Or maybe, you just want to treat yourself to something a bit special and sit in and watch scary flicks in the dark.

Top Trumps for grown-ups

These horror film Top Trumps are rated 18. Picture: Heart

Find out the Cult Status of films like the Exorcist, Psycho and a Nightmare on Elm Street. Discover the budget of The Silence of the Lambs or Friday and the Top Trumps Fear Factory of Paranormal Activity and Alien.

This special pack is so scary it's got an 18 rating!

Scary Flix Top Trumps, £4.99

Gothic candlestick

You can imagine this 1960s design classic on the table at the Addams' family's house. Picture: Heart

An iconic design created by British designer Robert Welch in the 1960s made from cast iron with black finish.

Hobart Candlestick Medium, £36

Surprise candle

Burning this cat candle reveals a spooky surprise! Picture: Heart

A cute cat shaped candle burns down to reveal a monster lurking within - a grinning metallic skeleton with blazing eyes.

Kisa grey, £25

Matching PJs

Matching pyjamas don't just have to be for Christmas. Picture: Studio

If a movie night is on the agenda, why not rope in the whole family?

These 'Boo Crew' pyjamas from Studio.co.uk are super cute, and start from just £8.