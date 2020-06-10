Doctor reveals wearing face masks could protect against hay fever

Dr Glenis Scadding gave tips on dealing with hay fever on This Morning today.

A doctor has said that wearing face-masks could help with hay fever, revealing that they will prevent pollen entering your mouth and nose.

Hayfever has been on the rise this year, after an unusually sunny Spring meant that pollen was released earlier than usual. Many people - some who had never experienced the condition before - have been reporting more severe symptoms than usual.

Dr Glennis Scadding has given tips on dealing with hay fever. Picture: ITV

Dr Glenis Scadding - a Consultant Physician in Allergy and Rhinology - appeared on This Morning earlier today to give tips on tackling the condition.

When asked by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield whether coronavirus face coverings, which will soon become mandatory on public transport, could help with hay fever symptoms, she said: "Yes. wearing a mask helps to reduce pollen coming into you vermouth and mouth and nose, which is great. Adding a pair of wrap around spectacles will keep it out your eyes.

She told Holly and Phil that face masks could help prevent hayfever symptoms. Picture: ITV

She also revealed that eating a plant-based diet could help your body prepare to fight symptoms, saying: "Diet is fascinating because diet it alters the bacteria living in your gut, and they in turn could alter the way your body reacts immunologically.

"A diet that is rich in short chain fatty acids promotes good bacteria, and the sorts of things that help that are plant-based foods - fruits, vegetables, and also yogurt and fish."

