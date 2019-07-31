Superdrug recalls pregnancy vitamins over folic acid concerns

Superdrug are offering refunds of the vitamins. Picture: Getty/Superdrug

Superdrug have recalled some of their pregnancy vitamins as they only contain half the NHS recommended daily dose of folic acid

Superdrug have recalled some of their pregnancy vitamins as they contain less than the recommended daily dose of folic acid for pregnant women.

The orange flavour Gummies Pregnancy Vitamins contain just half the NHS recommended daily dose.

The gummies contain 200mcg, which is in line with UK and EU guidelines, but the NHS recommends that pregnant women take 400mcg a day.

The gummies contain half the NHS recommended guidelines of folic acid. Picture: Superdrug

Superdrug are offering a full refund of the vitamins, and said in a statement: "We recognise that NHS guidance goes further than the legal requirement."

They added: :"No other Superdrug pregnancy care vitamins are affected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers."

While they do contain less folic acid than is usually recommended in this country, the vitamins do not pose a risk, and are safe to consume.

Why do pregnant women need to take folic acid?

Folic acid is vital in early pregnancy, as it helps to prevent against the baby being born with birth defects such as spina bifida.

Dr Sarah Jarvis told The Sun: "Folic acid is a vitamin which is found naturally in many foods.

"However, if you don’t have enough of it when you become pregnant, you’re at much higher risk of your baby having a problem with their spine, such as spina bifida.

The NHS recommends that pregnant women take a folic acid supplement (stock image). Picture: Getty

"That’s why in the UK it is recommended that all women take a supplement of 400 micrograms a day from before they get pregnant until they are three months pregnant (the spine is formed by then).

"In certain situations – for instance, if you have epilepsy or some other medical conditions like Coeliac disease, if you’ve had a previous baby with a spinal cord problem or if you, your partner or other people in the family have spinal cord defects – it’s recommended that you take a much higher dose of 5 milligrams a day."

While some foods like leafy greens contain folic acid, the NHS states: "It's difficult to get the amount of folate recommended for a healthy pregnancy from food alone, which is why it's important to take a folic acid supplement."