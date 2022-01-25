You can now buy a heated dressing gown to keep you warm in winter

25 January 2022, 15:42

The dressing gown is perfect for keeping you warm this winter
The dressing gown is perfect for keeping you warm this winter. Picture: Getty/Aldi
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Aldi are selling an incredible heated dressing gown that's sure to keep you cosy in the warm evenings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

January is in full swing, which means we're officially spending every evening shivering on the sofa while wearing four jumpers.

If you're looking for ways to keep warm, Aldi may have just answered your prayers - as they're selling an incredible heated dressing gown for just £34.99.

Aldi’s ‘Kirkton House Heated Coat’ comes with an integrated heat system, and all you need to do is plug it in while you're wearing it.

The gown was shared on the Coupon Mama UK Facebook page, and shoppers rushed to flood the post with thousands of likes and comments.

The dressing gown is available to buy at Aldi
The dressing gown is available to buy at Aldi. Picture: Aldi

One person wrote: "Going to get two of these to save on gas."

Another added: "We need these for the office omg!!!"

The product description reads: "Fight off the winter chills with this Kirkton House Heated Coat.

"While the weather turns cold outside you can remain warm.

"This soft, cosy and heated coat not only looks great, but is practical too, and all you have to do is wrap it around you, set your ideal temperature and enjoy that warm and cosy feeling.”

