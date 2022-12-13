Putting a bowl of salt on your window sill can stop condensation

Salt could be the solution to condensation around your windows. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

This simple and cheap hack has helped many households reduce the amount on condensation forming around their windows.

With the drop in temperatures across the UK, many people are noticing a new problem occurring in their homes – condensation.

One place where people will be seeing condensation building up is their windows and window sills or ledges as warm air hits the cold surface of the glass.

Condensation can cause many issues in the home, including mould, which not only is a horrible sight but can also cause health issues.

The main way people get rid of condensation is by using a dehumidifier, and while they are said to work well, they can be expensive.

Condensation forms on windows when warm air hits the cold pane, and can cause pools of water to form around the ledges. Picture: Getty

And with a cost of living crisis gripping the country, and Christmas only around the corner, many people don't have extra pounds to spend on a dehumidifier.

However, you should not despair as there is a much cheaper alternative which many people say works for them – salt.

You've probably got salt in your cupboards, but if not it will cost you only pennies at the shops, and this cooking must-have has the abilities to draw out the damp caused by condensation.

Salt has adsorption properties and can draw in the damp. Picture: Getty

One woman who was struggling with window condensation recently took to the Mrs Hinch Facebook group to ask for any tips around tackling the issue.

She wrote: "Just moved into a rented property and without a fail every day the windows have condensation like this, I've tried the little (humidifier) pots shown in the picture to help but it's made zero difference.

"Any advice on how to stop this would be brill! It even leaks water onto the window seal some days from how much condensation there is."

From the replies left by her fellow forum users, the salt hack appeared to be the most popular.

One person commented on her post: "Put salt in a bowl on the windowsill. It will draw the damp to it."

Another added: "Leave a little pot or two of salt on your window sill. It draws the moisture. Just put a fresh pot/bowl out each night.”

A third shared: “I’d recommend that too."

Condensation can cause mould, which can be very dangerous to people living in your house. Picture: Getty

According to experts, salt can remove excess moisture in the air, therefore reducing the amount of condensation on your window.

Salt has adsorption properties, which means that it can bind to moisture and prevent it from developing condensation.

For people with serious condensation issues, they should ensure they have the correct windows installed into their property.

And, of course, if you can afford it a dehumidifier is usually an effective treatment.

