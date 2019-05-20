Woman sparks debate after admitting her family of three use nine toilet rolls per week

How many toilet rolls do you get through per week? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How many toilet rolls do YOU get through per week?

One woman has caused a debate to break out online after admitting just how much toilet roll her family get through per week.

Taking to a forum on Mumsnet, the unknown user explained that there are three living in her home; two males and one female.

She wrote: “I buy a pack of nine a week and we are using 90% of it honestly I think someone is eating it!”

She added: “What do you use? Is this excessive?”

One woman admitted her house of three get through nine toilet rolls per week. Picture: Getty

People were keen to chip in and explain that nine a week is excessive.

One person commented back: “There are two adults in my house. A pack of nine would last a month, honestly.”

Another added: “We have two adults and two children and we use two to three toilet rolls max a week.”

She went on to add: “We'd probably use a lot less if the kids didn't use half a bog roll every time they had a poop.”

On the other hand, there were some other people who sympathised with the Mumsnet user, sharing their own experiences of toilet roll debates in their households.

People were quick to share their shock at the amount of toilet roll the family got through. Picture: Getty

One person wrote in response: “This is a strong topic in my house. There's seven of us and the toilet roll use is ridiculous.”

Another added in support: “I can walk in the bathroom and there'll be half a roll then the next time you go it's gone.

“I buy a pack of six on a Monday come Friday/Saturday, I'm buying more.”

While we’d love to tell you the exact amount you should be getting through, this is hard as family sizes and toilet habits vary.

But what about you, how many toilet rolls do you alone get through a week?