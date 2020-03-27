How often should you clean your keyboard and mouse while working from home?

27 March 2020, 12:32

Here's how often you should clean your keyboard and mouse
Here's how often you should clean your keyboard and mouse. Picture: Getty Images

How often should you clean your desk to stop the spread of Coronavirus?

As most people ditch the office in an attempt to slow down the spread of Coronavirus, a cleaning expert has revealed how many times we should be cleaning our desks.

Work from home set ups usually consist of keyboards, screens and a mouse - but just how regularly should we be disinfecting them to kill Covid-19? Find out everything...

How often should I clean my desk?

If possible, you should clean your desk and equipment before and after every single use.

You should clean your desk before and after every use
You should clean your desk before and after every use. Picture: Getty Images

As part of the battle against COVID-19, the Government has advised people to regularly wash their hands with soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, or use hand sanitiser.

If you leave the house or are currently self isolating with somebody who has the virus, you should clean your hands before sitting back at your desk.

Read More: Try this simple hack to clean pet fur off sofas and other household fabrics with a squeegee

How should I clean my desk?

Just a normal disinfecting wipe can be used on your desk, keyboard and mouse to stop the spread of germs.

How long can coronavirus live on objects?

There is disagreement when it comes to how long scientists think coronavirus can live on objects.

However, it’s generally believed that germs can survive on most surfaces anywhere between several hours to a few days.

Non-porous surfaces such as metals and plastics can harbour germs for longer, so it is important phones and keyboards are cleaned regularly.

Dr Yimmy Chow, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health England, told the Evening Standard: "It is also possible that you could become infected by touching surfaces or objects that have been contaminated with the respiratory secretions from an infected person and then touching your own mouth, nose, or eyes.

"This would apply whichever environment you are in, including at work, and is why we’re asking people to wash their hands more often for 20 seconds.”

Read More: How to clean your oven door with a dishwasher tablet and an 89p cleaning paste

