How to get 62 days off work in 2022 with just just 26 days of annual leave

30 December 2021, 10:46

If you're strategic, you may be able to maximise time off next year... (stock images)
If you're strategic, you may be able to maximise time off next year... (stock images). Picture: Getty

You may be able to maximise your time off work next year if you're strategic enough with your annual leave...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but we're now just days away from 2022.

It's been a while since many of us were able to have a proper holiday - but we've got everything crossed that things will look brighter in 2022.

If you're already getting started on your holiday plans, it may interest you to know that there is a clever way that you can potentially maximise your time off work - and it's all about being strategic with your annual leave.

Next year will see the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which kicks off on Thursday June 2 and means an extra Bank Holiday weekend next year.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee takes place next June
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee takes place next June. Picture: Alamy

If you book time off on the right days, you may be able to have a whopping 62 days off work if you book 26 days off.

Of course, this hack will only work if you have enough annual leave, and your company agrees to your requested days.

According to research done by HolidayPirates, as reported by the Mirror, here's when to book time off...

You may be able to get 62 days off next year... (stock image)
You may be able to get 62 days off next year... (stock image). Picture: Getty

January : 4-7 January (take four days off to get nine)

April : 11-14 April & 19-22 April (take eight days off to get 16)

May : 3-6 May (take four days off to get nine)

June : 30 May – 1 June (take three days off to get nine)

August: 30 August – 2 September (take four days off to get nine)

December: 28-30 December (take three days off to get 10)

Phil Salcedo, Head of Market for UK & North America at HolidayPirates, said: "At HolidayPirates, our users are booking 2022 trips to destinations such as the Maldives and Mexico, plus bucket-list experiences like cruising the Antarctic."

Surprisingly, there are also more bookings for staycations for 2022 than for 2021, as reported by our partners."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January
Bridger and his family got to meet Tom Holland and Zendaya as they filmed the new Spider-Man film

Boy who saved sister from dog attack has dreams fulfilled as he visits Spider-Man set
Do you feel overwhelmed by mess and clutter?

This 12-month 'decluttering calendar' will make 2022 the year you get organised
Heart Breakfast Christmas 2021

Heart Breakfast go Santa spotting... and Jamie Theakston can't believe his eyes!

Christmas

Olly Murs has long dreamed of bringing out an album of festive hits

Olly Murs shares his dream to release a Christmas album

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has shared the sad news that her dog Theo has passed away

Stacey Solomon says she feels 'sad and guilty' as she announces heartbreaking death of dog

Celebrities

Gemma Collins is engaged to on-off boyfriend Rami

Gemma Collins confirms she is engaged to boyfriend Rami Hawash

Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe admitted to having a crush on Helena Bonham Carter during the filming of Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe admits to secret crush on Harry Potter co-star

Celebrities

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders

Inside Nancy Carter actress Maddy Hill's life away from EastEnders

TV & Movies

The festive episode of The Chase was incredible

The Chase fans shocked as celebs win £140k after Shaun Wallace blunder

TV & Movies

Louise Thompson announced the birth of her baby in a lengthy Instagram post

Louise Thompson reveals she almost died giving birth as she announces arrival of son Leo

Celebrities

Getting children to sleep on Christmas Eve doesn't have to be a battle

These five simple tricks will get kids to sleep early on Christmas Eve
Here's how to watch your favourite soap this Christmas

Christmas soap schedule: When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was beside himself at the record-breaking moment

Bradley Walsh in shock as The Chase contestant beats Beast in huge £101k offer

TV & Movies

A woman is furious at her ex-husband's new bride

‘My ex’s new girlfriend has asked to wear my wedding dress’

This fan theory could completely change the way you see Love Actually...

Love Actually fan theory could change the way you see the affair storyline

TV & Movies

Here's everything we know about holidays this New Year

Will we be able to travel over the New Year?

News

Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy Walsh is pregnant

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Walsh's pregnancy with EastEnders actor

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared a new photo of Rose

Stacey Solomon shares adorable new Christmas photos of baby Rose

Celebrities