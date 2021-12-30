How to get 62 days off work in 2022 with just just 26 days of annual leave

You may be able to maximise your time off work next year if you're strategic enough with your annual leave...

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but we're now just days away from 2022.

It's been a while since many of us were able to have a proper holiday - but we've got everything crossed that things will look brighter in 2022.

If you're already getting started on your holiday plans, it may interest you to know that there is a clever way that you can potentially maximise your time off work - and it's all about being strategic with your annual leave.

Next year will see the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which kicks off on Thursday June 2 and means an extra Bank Holiday weekend next year.

If you book time off on the right days, you may be able to have a whopping 62 days off work if you book 26 days off.

Of course, this hack will only work if you have enough annual leave, and your company agrees to your requested days.

According to research done by HolidayPirates, as reported by the Mirror, here's when to book time off...

January : 4-7 January (take four days off to get nine)

April : 11-14 April & 19-22 April (take eight days off to get 16)

May : 3-6 May (take four days off to get nine)

June : 30 May – 1 June (take three days off to get nine)

August: 30 August – 2 September (take four days off to get nine)

December: 28-30 December (take three days off to get 10)

Phil Salcedo, Head of Market for UK & North America at HolidayPirates, said: "At HolidayPirates, our users are booking 2022 trips to destinations such as the Maldives and Mexico, plus bucket-list experiences like cruising the Antarctic."

Surprisingly, there are also more bookings for staycations for 2022 than for 2021, as reported by our partners."