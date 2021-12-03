Ikea shoppers snowed-in store end up sleeping in showroom beds

3 December 2021, 17:09

The Ikea staff and shoppers held the ultimate sleepover after they were snowed-in
Picture: Ikea Denmark/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The customers and staff had the ultimate sleepover inside the Ikea store after heavy snowfall left them stranded.

Ikea shoppers and staff ended up sleeping in the showroom beds of a Denmark branch earlier this week after snowfall made it impossible for them to leave.

Around six customers and 24 staff members were forced to spend the night inside the Ikea store, located in Aalborg, after 30cm of snow fell in the area on Wednesday night.

Unable to leave the shopping site, customers and staff ended up getting comfortable for the night, and even went on to sleep in the display beds around the store.

Manager of the store, Peter Elmose, joked that people got to pick out the exact bed they wanted to try.

The staff and customers ended up watching films and eating food from the canteen
Picture: Ikea Denmark

Speaking to the Ekstra Bladet newspaper, Peter explained that the group spent the evening watching television and eating food before calling it a "good night".

Forced to stay the night, the staff and shoppers ended up sleeping in the showroom beds
Picture: Ikea Denmark
The store manager, Peter Elmose, joked that people chose the beds they wanted to try out
Picture: Ikea Denmark

The manager of the Ikea branch told Heart: "Even though we know that for some it can be quite challenging to spend a long time at IKEA, we are happy that we could offer our co-workers and customers a roof over their heads for the night, where we had an exceptional snowstorm in Denmark".

In pictures taken by Peter and shared with us, you can see people eating together in the canteen area, playing cards, watching TV and even some snaps from the moment people got into the Ikea showroom beds.

One picture shows the snow-covered car park on Wednesday night, proving that it would have been too dangerous to attempt to travel home in the conditions.

The Ikea showrooms didn't look quite as spotless in the morning
Picture: Ikea Denmark
Up to 30cm of snow fell on Wednesday evening in the area
Picture: Ikea Denmark

We don't know about you, but it sounds like the ultimate sleepover to us.

