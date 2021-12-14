'My in-laws refuse to cook for me - so I have to take my own food for dinner'

By Heart reporter

A woman has revealed she was forced to bring her own food to family functions because her in-laws refuse to cook for her.

A woman has sparked a debate after she revealed her in-laws refused to make her dinner.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman said she was invited to her husband’s parents house for dinner for the first time in four years.

But despite everyone knowing she was vegetarian, they refused to serve anything but steak.

She didn’t want to cause a scene so made her own dish to take round, but this caused a huge family argument.

"I've been with my husband for four years and we had an elopement on summer," she explained.

"My [in-laws] are very traditional and they didn't want to invite me to their house for an event or dinner unless we were married."

She continued: "I'm vegetarian, while I still eat dairy I don't eat meat.

“My husband asked my mother-in-law if she could prepare some vegetarian options for me as well.

"It doesn't have to be something difficult, even some beans or a salad I would be fine with. My mother-in-law refused and said the main dish is steak.

"She refused to make a simple salad with tomato and lettuce. I told my husband that I'll have no choice but to prepare my own food to eat.

The woman went on: “I brought my own food and my in-laws got mad at me and called me disrespectful, my mother-in-law said that I didn't even bother appreciating her cooking and insulted me for my vegetarian choices.

"My husband told them to knock it off and that they're being unreasonable but my in-laws, including my sister-in-law who's not as traditional as them, told me that bringing my own food to eat to another house is disrespectful no matter the circumstances."

Unsurprisingly, people were quick to support her, with one user writing: "If you brought nothing and ate nothing, they'd still call you disrespectful, because you are not the problem."

"The tradition of being gracious hosts is obviously not important to them," another person said.

Another said: “"If she ate everything they put in front of her, they would have called her a liar and a fake vegetarian.”