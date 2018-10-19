Bride shocks friends by sending an itemised invoice from hen party they attended

The hen was shocked to receive a bill for the party she attended. Picture: Getty

A bride invoiced her hen party attendees with an itemised bill which broke down what they owed her for including popcorn and PLATES.

A Reddit user has shared her shock after she received an itemised bill from the bride who invited her to her hen party.

The hen, whose username is circumventing_user, shared a screen shot of the 'invoice' she received on the social media site.

The screen shot broke down the cost of all the items when split by seven for the number of people who attended the party.

Items they have been asked to pay for include fizzy drinks, popcorn, macarons and even plates.

The bride sent around an itemised bill to all the hens. Picture: Reddit

Many other reddit users were quick to note how much they spent on pizza ($82.16) in comparison to alcohol ($22.66) making it sound like not the most roaring of hen-do's.

It then emerged that the party was in fact BYOB but guests "also ended up having to pay for the alcohol she bought."

This screen shot is also only a small part of the list which apparently goes on to include 28p for paper napkins on the 'bill'.

The furious hen went on to rant about the apparent bridezilla and said "I’m going to eat the f**k out of her wedding food to make up for it."

Who knows what the wedding will be like if this was how the hen was planned!