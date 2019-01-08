This is why women are doing 'Janu-HAIRY' - and refusing to shave off their body hair

Some women are taking part in Janu-hairy this year. Picture: Instagram @januhairy/Getty

Women are raising money for charity by growing their hair in what is being dubbed 'Janu-hairy'.

You've probably heard of Movember - when men spend the month of November growing impressive moustaches to raise awareness of men's health issues.

But have you ever heard of Janu-hairy?

Well now women are getting involved in some charitable hair growth as part of a new initiative sweeping the internet to raise awareness of body positivity and raise money for charity Body Gossip.

Many women have been taking to Twitter to proudly display their hairy legs this January and are encouraging others to join them.

Janu-hairy was started by body positive activist Laura Jackson who said she first grew her body hair while studying for her drama degree and found there were many positives to it.

Speaking on Instagram she said: "There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman."

"After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving."

She then decided to start Janu-hairy as a way of trying to make female body hair more acceptable whilst also raising money and awareness for charity.

She explained: "This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others."

To find out more about Janu-hairy and how to get involved visit their Twitter here.