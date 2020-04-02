JK Rowling launches Harry Potter At Home to bring 'magic' to kids in lockdown

2 April 2020, 12:41 | Updated: 2 April 2020, 12:43

JK Rowling has announced a new online Harry Potter hub
JK Rowling has announced a new online Harry Potter hub. Picture: PA/Twitter/Warner Bros

The new Harry Potter At Home hub will bring 'information and activities for children, parents, and carers'.

JK Rowling has announced plans to launch an online activity hub to bring a dose of 'magic' to kids in isolation under lockdown.

Read more: School BANS Harry Potter books from library because they contain ‘real’ spells

The author has unveiled Harry Potter At Home, which will feature 'information and activities for children, parents, and carers'.  

The new hub aims to bring 'magic' to the lives of children during lockdown
The new hub aims to bring 'magic' to the lives of children during lockdown. Picture: Warner Bros

It will be available on WizardingWorld.com, and has been 'online space for younger children to discover the magic of Harry Potter'.

Harry Potter at home can keep kids entertained during lockdown
Harry Potter at home can keep kids entertained during lockdown. Picture: PA

The children will be able to do so 'on their own, or reading and listening'.

Read more: Harry Potter elf 'Dobby’ spotted on CCTV walking up woman’s driveway

JK Rowling said: "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic.

"I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.:

The website states: "Welcome to the Harry Potter At Home hub where you'll find all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied - including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world.

"We're casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!"

JK Rowling announced the news on Twitter
JK Rowling announced the news on Twitter. Picture: PA

The Harry Potter At Home Hub continues: "For over 20 years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all - for readers and fans, young and old.

"During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you and your family".  

